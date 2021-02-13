Valentine's Day is a holiday that you will either love or hate, and it all depends on if you're celebrating with a significant other or by yourself. It's considered the most romantic holiday and an opportunity to show loved ones how much you care about them. What better way to show you care than to get in the kitchen and whip up some love?
My mom said when she was little, she and her classmates played Post Office. It was an exchanging of valentine notes and homemade cards. When I was growing up, at school we had our own version of Post Office, we took construction paper and decorated shoe boxes with slits to drop cards in. At the end of the day, I would tear into the box to read each little card. It's gunny how a piece of paper could bring so many smiles.
I miss the days of picking out a box of Valentines and school dances and coronations, but my husband is a rare male that still remembers flowers and candy hearts still make a girl happy. This is one of his favorite cakes. I hope you enjoy this rich recipe as it satisfies the yearning for chocolate and essentially is a large, delicious brownie rather than a cake. Happy Valentine's Day! If you have a recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Texas Sheet Cake
Ingredients:
2 sticks butter.
1 c. water
4 tbsp cocoa
2 c. sugar
2 c. flour
1/2 tsp salt
3 eggs
1/2 c. sour cream
1 tsp baking soda
Directions:
Preheat oven 400 degrees, grease cookie sheet and inner sides. In saucepan mix butter, water, and cocoa, bring to a boil. Pour into a large bowl. In small bowl, mix sugar, flour, salt; gradually adding dry mixture to moist chocolate mixture. Blending in between additions, add eggs, sour cream, and baking soda. Pour into well greased cookie sheet and bake for 20 minutes.
Frosting:
1 stick of butter
4 tbsp cocoa
6 tbsp milk
1 lb powdered sugar
1 tsp vanilla
1 c. walnuts, chopped
Directions: Make frosting approximately 15 minutes before cake is done. Cake should be frosted as soon as it is removed from the oven. Melt butter in saucepan. Add cocoa and milk, vook until it just starts to bubble. Remove from heat, gradually beat in powdered sugar, then vanilla. When completely blended, add walnuts. Immediately spread over freshly baked cake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.