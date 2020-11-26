Museum Corner would like to wish all our readers a happy Thanksgiving. Under the Governor’s latest directive, since Kentucky is having the largest Covid-19 outbreak since March, no more than 8 people in a family are to gather this Thanksgiving Holiday. Unlike years past when everyone arrived from surrounding states to see grandpa and grandpa and new grandbaby, this will not happen this year.
There’s a delightful McCormick commercial on TV featuring several families recreating the favorite Thanksgiving recipes of various family members. That’s what we’ll be doing this year. The sharing of recipes has already begun. I’m planning on making my aunt’s famous sweet potato casserole and my mother’s pumpkin pie made from a freshly cooked pumpkin.
Every family member has perfected specific recipes prepared only by him or her. My mother’s chicken and dumplings recipe has been enhanced and improved by my niece. My brother’s deer casserole is one of the best casseroles I’ve ever eaten, and he makes it every year. My sister-in-law creates her famous oyster casserole which we always look forward to. One of my cousins makes a bread pudding with whiskey sauce which can only be described with sounds of ah, umm, mmm because of it’s deliciousness.
I grew up in a large extended family with three siblings, both grandmothers lived with us, cousins visited often along with aunts and uncles who dropped in every Sunday afternoon. We all learned to cook because our Mother insisted on it. Now everyone, the children along with their spouses cook. I can remember the first thing I ever cooked which was fried buttered bread topped with mother’s homemade grape jelly. Of course, I was about 7 or 8 years old; I made this snack each time my best friend came to play. She still mentions it from time to time.
Large communal meals and family baking sessions are activities I’ll miss this year. My middle sister and I are both fortunate to have spouses who are marvelous cooks. We often get together for supper with her husband making one of his delicious meat and vegetable dishes with my husband providing a freshly baked loaf of bread or basket of rolls. My baby sister is the top quiche baker of all time. We, the three sisters, often cook and bake together or we did until this year. Last year, we gathered to bake an apple stack cake using my Mother’s original recipe and to make peanut butter fudge.
I hope whatever you do this year for Thanksgiving you’ll enjoy creating new memories and be grateful for the love of those around you. You can always do a video or Zoom meeting later. If we practice safety measures now, we may be able to gather in a larger group at Christmas.
Next week, a preview of the newest issue of the Knox Countian.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940. Email: seriousuu@yahoo.com
