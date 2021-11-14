Presently, I am in the midst of what I have hash tagged as #thanksgivings.
Thanksgivings are those people, places, experiences or books that have each enriched my life on their own merits. Growing up I had the concept in my mind that thanksgivings are a one day a year moment in time. Of course I would, right? After all Thanksgiving only happens one day each year and after that day of turkey, ham and cranberry sauce, we were off to “ho ho day”, when Santa Clause comes to town.
As I have aged my mindset has changed from a one day a year time of thanks, to a year long attitude of thanks, as each day passes, and especially during the fall season I have #thanksgivings that I especially point out, highlight or acknowledge.
The importance of life and the quickness of time has played two big roles in my change of attitude.
In our youth we often skip over the meaning of moments in life. I can easily become sad reflecting on the conversations I’ve missed or the lack of understanding on how important some situations are.
By reflecting, I pray I have sharpened my skills in recognizing the importance of opportunities.
Today my skill set recognizes the many #thanksgivings I have daily.
Too often we get caught up making big to-do’s over one activity, event or experience that we miss the next one coming toward us head-on.
Take for example meeting people. I realize that some folks are so-called shy and they just don’t feel comfortable introducing themselves, or saying hello without someone else speaking, but that’s just not me.
First, I know what it is to want to be left alone, I get those moments, but everyone deserves an acknowledgment. Does it take time, yes it does. Will it slow you down some, yes it will. What will you miss because you walked on by? Only Heaven knows, but I’m one to not take many chances on missing anything that Heaven might have in-store for me, so I’ll probably be that guy reaching out his hand to shake, (even during Covid) and yes, I’ll probably be that guy saying hello or asking a question without any formal introduction.
My #thanksgivings include some of the neat people I’ve met. Call me selfish if it helps you get outside yourself, but you might miss the very answer you’ve been search for through an introduction.
Recently, I traveled to Mercer County to watch Trosper Buchanan play in a high school football game. I said hello to two student athletes who were kinda standing off by themselves. I met Jonah Lewis and Bo Brown.
I learned about Jonah and his desire to come to Union College in Barbourville, Ky…(I know what’s that odds of that, he and I meeting each other, oh the connections we talked) and Bo Brown, who is just a junior is already planning out his career choices and direction, too. He had his heart set on the University of Louisville.
Both kickers on the football team and both soccer players too. Trosper Buchanan’s grandfather is Ernie Trosper. Ernie’s connection to Union College and the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival are legendary indeed.
Every football game needs sports officials and during a dead moment in the sideline I asked the linesman, did I hear the announcer say that Doug Chaney was the referee for tonights game?
When this guy said, are you Tim H Mills?, my response yes, he said, it’s me, Mike Helton..lol. Doug’s father and I officiated sports together, I remember Doug and his brother when they were growing up. Mike I have known forever, too. Life, ministry, community, all just a part of the blessings to me. I’m just thankful for the blessing of meeting folks throughout my life, all a part of my #thanksgivings 2021.
