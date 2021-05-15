During this past March Women’s History Month, I had two more articles to write when I fell and broke my wrist. Since my cast prevented me from typing and organizing my remaining articles, I submitted some articles from past years until my wrist healed.
**
Whether it was in politics, sports, science, or teaching, writing, and business, these women all accomplished great acts throughout Kentucky and the nation. The woman I’m writing about this week, Kim Mays Mills, broke another glass ceiling when she became the first Knox County woman to hold the title of Miss Kentucky Basketball. Kim holds scoring records at Knox Central for both boys and girls. She once scored 58 points for a single game with a 3,954 career points total. While at Knox Central, she became a member of the 13th region Hall of Fame and KHSSA Hall of Fame. During her senior year at Knox Central, she averaged 41.6 points per game.
She played basketball her freshman year at Auburn, and then three years at Eastern Kentucky University. At EKU, she was the OVC (Ohio Valley Conference) player of the year two consecutive years. She was the only women’s player ever to do that. Kim is also in EKU Basketball Hall of Fame, KHSA Dawhare’s Hall of Fame, and KCHS Hall of Fame.
Kim attended Hampton Elementary, Knox Central High School, Auburn University and Eastern Kentucky University. Her mentor and father, Harry Mays always expected her to work hard and encouraged her to be the best at anything she chose to do. Her mother was a teacher at Knox Central High School where her father was a teacher and principal.
Being named Miss Kentucky Basketball offered her many chances to speak to groups of young people about the rewards of dedication and hard work. She worked at a variety of jobs; she offered support to area girls’ basketball groups. During the summer while she was still in college, worked at basketball camps for area schools. Now she is an occupational therapist for the Knox County School System.
She said that playing sports taught her so many valuable life lessons such as perseverance, hard work, friendship, reliability, how to lose along with winning gracefully and lastly how to overcome disappointments. When she was around the age of six or seven, she learned to dribble a basketball up and down the floor of the old K.C. gym with Albert Gregory’s basketball team from Boone School. Kim explained that her first love was football, but her dad finally convinced her that girls were not allowed to play football, even though she played all the time with boys in her neighborhood. She told them, “Then I will just beat you all in basketball. That was it,” she said. Her dad began teaching her important skills and tricks of the trade, and always gave her constructive criticism, praise, and support.
I asked her at the end of our interview how winning the title of Miss Kentucky Basketball affected her life in the long run. She said that it enabled her “to make friends all over the country and basketball contacts have opened many doors of opportunity.”
**
I would like to thank Kim Mays Mills and Harry Mays for allowing me to interview them for this article. Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com or 606-546-3940.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.