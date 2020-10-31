Before the holiday of Halloween approaches, I have one more chance to write about another scary creature, the Bogeyman. Instead of roaming the mountains in search of prey like the Wompus, the Bogeyman is a frightening mythical creature used by adults to frighten children generally into making them behave. No one knows what the Bogeyman looks like and generally his/her appearance varies drastically depending on country and culture. We do know that this monster’s prime purpose is to punish children for bad behavior. In America, this creature often lives under the child’s bed or in his/her closet.
Growing up in the mountains of Appalachia, I was never threatened with the Bogeyman, but I had heard about him from old Appalachian stories and from old folk tales. My parents were both college educated and teachers so the children in my family were never threatened with a make believe creature in order to behave appropriately. All our Mother had to say to us from time to time was, “Do you need to go break me a keen switch?” That generally was all it took to make us behave.
While doing research on the origins of the Bogeyman I found that almost every country on earth and nearly every culture has a creature similar to the Bogeyman and he/she is called by various names. For example the word “boogeyman” is thought to come from the word “boogie” and from the word “bogge” which means “hobgoblin” in Middle English. Quite possibly it may be derived from the legend which originated in Scotland.
Fear is thought to be the main reason the Boogeyman targets a child. Since this entity loves holding power over children, and so many cultures use fear as a method of controlling children, parents use fear in order to keep children safe. Fear of wild animals, dangerous places, and strangers were generally the main reasons for threatening children with the Bogeyman. Families during the Middle Ages were generally very large. How a mother managed to keep control over several very young children and older children was difficult. She generally kept the older children busy with household or garden chores, but the smallest ones had to be managed somehow. With the mother herself working around the house and in the fields, threatening them with the Bogeyman and its scary image of sharp teeth and claws and bright yellow eyes was generally all it took to keep them close to the house.
Regardless of how the bogeyman came to be, he exists as one of the most well known and feared creatures on earth. Countless movies have made featuring variations of the Bogeyman. Most or all are shown during the month of October on TV. Whether you are a believer or not, the bogeyman is known to lurk in the shadows of the night waiting for its main victims, disobedient children.
Research for this article came from Wikipedia, Mythology.net and https://www.treehugger.com/where-did-the-bogeyman-come-from-4863612.
