When World War I started in the summer of 1914, most of the troops heading to Europe believed they would be home by the end of the year. The phrase “Home by Christmas” was extremely popular with those overseas, as well as, those at home. But the war drug on and bogged down in a standoff of trench warfare. Soldiers soon realized that they would be celebrating Christmas from their trenches.
The “Christmas Truce” is the name of a series of unofficial ceasefires that took place along the Western Front around Christmas 1914, during World War I. During the days before Christmas, there were reports of both Allies and Germans, exchanging greetings and singing carols between the front-line trenches. For some, the tensions lessened to such a point that soldiers from both sides came out to meet each other on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The soldiers used the opportunity to meet, shake hands, exchange small gifts, sing carols and play soccer with each other. They also used the few hours of peace to retrieve and bury soldiers who had died on the battlefield.
It’s important to realize that the Christmas Truce of World War I was not celebrated everywhere along the Western Front. Truth is, most soldiers did not experience the truce and Christmas Day 1914 was just another day of war. Unfortunately, the generals and those higher up in command on both sides were angry at the soldiers. The generals feared that getting to know the “enemy” would make it more difficult for them to kill each other in the days ahead. Therefore, all truces between soldiers on the frontlines were banned and it never happened again.
What does the Christmas Truce of World War I 1914 have to do with health? Peace always has positive results, while anger has negative results. The year 2020 has been a negative year for most people. A world pandemic, shutdowns, economic loss, illness and death. And being an election year with unusually extreme divisions in our nation has not helped. I would like to see us personally take charge of the last couple of weeks of 2020 and call a “truce” between our family and friends who disagree with our point of view - whatever that might be. There will be plenty of division to carry us into 2021. What divides us will not just vanish at midnight, December 31, 2020.
It will be more important this year than ever to engage in the celebrations and rituals of Christmas and New Year. There is plenty of research that supports entering wholeheartedly into the spirit of the season - while keeping to COVID-19 restrictions - is good for our mental health and overall wellbeing. After the last 10 months of 2020, we could all use a bit of relief, even if it’s only for 2 weeks. Or consider it 2 weeks to step back and “recharge” for 2021. The pandemic will still be ongoing for a while and the politics of 2020 will be debated for some time to come.
If you hope to avoid the debates during Christmas dinner, here are some topics that may help to pass the time:
Washington Irving created the image of Santa Claus flying his sleigh in 1819.
The department store, Montgomery Ward created Rudolph the reindeer as a marketing gimmick to get kids to buy their Christmas coloring books.
Rudolph also did not have a red nose. Montgomery Ward didn’t want a drunk reindeer.
The Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square in London is donated by the people of Oslo, Norway every year to thank Britian for their help during WW II.
Boston’s tree comes from Nova Scotia to express their thanks for Boston’s help after a 1917 explosion and fire in the city of Halifax.
Bicycle, the U.S. playing card company, manufactured cards to give to all the POWS in Germany during WW II as Christmas presents. Those cards, when soaked in water, revealed an escape route for POWS. The Nazis never figured it out.
All the gifts in Twelve Days of Christmas add up to 364 gifts.
About 28 sets of LEGOS are sold every second during the Christmas season.
Japanese eat at KFC every Christmas Eve. The tradition has grown so much that they have to start making reservations 2 months(October) in advance.
The 3 traditional colors of Christmas are red, green and gold. Red is for the blood of Christ, green is for life and rebirth, and gold is for light and royalty.
December 25th is celebrated as the date of Jesus’ birth. However, the exact date and month are unknown.
The “X” in Xmas that we use today, comes from the Greek meaning of “X”, which is Christ.
I personally wish you a Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and Happy Holidays. And most of all - “...on earth peace, good will toward men.” Luke 2:14
