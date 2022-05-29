Attitude, I believe, is best described as a condition of the heart. Now as an individual who has experienced physical body heart conditions, I can share about the various experiences when such a condition is physically taking place. The varying experiences can leave one saying I didn’t feel anything, all the way to the experience where it stops you in your tracks without any warning.
The unnoticeable physical heart condition happens and truthfully you doubt the medical test results after you receive them. This occurs because you never felt anything, the consequences were unnoticeable to the life experience of feel and known. Nevertheless the affect of such a moment has internal consequences that you may not be identified until several years later.
Doctor’s sometimes describe heart conditions with a term like you’ve had a light stroke or a light heart attack. The impact of that experience is just as varied. Sometimes clearly others see a difference and we possible know without any question that we just don’t feel good, or right, or we are tired from a little extorting whereas before we could have completed that task without any cause.
Both of these first two heart conditions have many reasons why they present themselves into your life. Genetics plays a role, life style, exercise, and even living a healthy life style of doing all the “so called” right things to do, still these conditions of the heart occur without warning or notice.
Heart conditions are important and we should take due notice and caution, because conditions of the heart matter.
I believe the attitudes of the heart are just as important to take notice of and to keep in balance and check. Attitudes are that which we display without thought or processing, They flow from our actions and words rather freely and most people can perceive our attitude from just gestures alone. You and I should practice some self-examinations from time to time to make sure our attitudes and our physical heart conditions are AOK and in proper working condition. If not, then it is highly likely when we discover our attitude of the heart, we might have already used damage that we would never want to intentionally inflict on others.
