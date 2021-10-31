Change is a merciless taskmaster. It is both consistent and impulsive. It arrives both expectedly and unexpectedly. At times it is welcomed and at other times dreaded. It can knock the wind out of us or infuse a breath of fresh air. In the case of hunting and fishing, change shows up in either movement or a lack of it. Proficient outdoorsmen know when to adjust their practices to make the best of change.
I think often about how I have changed as an outdoorsman over the years. I can remember the time when opportunity was more important than convenience. In my younger years, the last thing on my mind was how difficult it might be to drag a deer from the place of its demise to my truck. I also was willing to walk a whole lot farther to get to my tree stand than I am now. I am not the only one to blame for these modifications. Technology has made it easier to hunt more effectively and therefore one can be more precise in planning success. But that too is change and I chose to adapt to it. In other areas, I may not have been as eager or as comfortable. I will say this; however, it is my desire to be a person of change no matter how old I get. I think to do otherwise is to stymy growth and to make what was once pliable, crusty and ridged. This desire to change doesn’t mean I am wishy-washy concerning my convictions or uncertain as to truth, but it means truth can fit into many molds and is relevant for whatever generation we are presently in. And for me, this is vitally important. The times we are living in now demand answers that fit into today’s difficulties. I believe the scripture still holds those answers, but I am afraid most of today’s generation will not embrace it because Christians are still housing this truth in packages that look like we have no idea as to what is going on in the real world. In the book of the Revelation, Jesus told John to warn some of the churches that if they did not change, he would come and remove their lampstand. The lampstand was a light. It was Jesus’ way of saying that he would remove their influence in the city they were in. And let me tell what influence is not when it comes to the gospel. It’s not coercion or manipulation, or force. It is living and serving others in a way whereby those in our light see God for who he really is and want the gift of grace he offers. Sometimes for that gift to be seen, we have to change the package it is wrapped in. If not, it may become irrelevant and undesirable to world that’s changing whether we choose to or not.
Gary Miller
