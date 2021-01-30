The Human Microbiome Project, which is funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health(NIH), estimates that the average person is host to around 100 trillion bacteria throughout their body. The term “gut microbiome” refers specifically to the microorganisms living in your intestines. A person has about 400 to 500 different species of bacteria in their digestive tract, which add up to about 2 million in your gut. At one time, our digestive system was considered a “simple” system. It’s comprised of basically one long tube for our food to pass through, be absorbed and then eliminated. Yes, some microorganisms are harmful to our health, but many are incredibly beneficial and even necessary to a healthy body.
Along with the bacteria there are yeast and virus microorganisms and they are called the “microbiota” of your gastrointestinal tract or gut. Each person’s microbiota is unique. Your microbiota is determined by your mother’s microbiota, the environment at your birth, and from your diet and lifestyle. Numerous studies show that there is a link between gut health and the immune system, mood, mental health, autoimmune diseases, endocrine disorders, skin conditions and cancer. Diabetes, obesity, heart disease, inflammatory bowel disease, colon cancer, anxiety and depression are commonly linked to overall gut health.
Ways to improve your gut health.
Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables and whole grains because they contain dietary fiber that serves as food for many types of good bacteria. Without fiber, the good bacteria starve.
Fruits and vegetables are full of a special sugar called oligosaccharides. Oligosaccharides increase the number of friendly bacteria and suppress the growth of new harmful bacteria.
Add a prebiotic or probiotic supplement to your diet. Prebiotics provide “food” for the good bacteria. Probiotics are live bacteria. Not all supplements are high quality, so consult a healthcare provider for the best supplement for you.
Stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of water has a positive effect on the mucosal lining of the intestines.
Sleep. Getting enough sleep can improve mood, cognition, and gut health. Studies show that irregular sleep habits and disturbed sleep can negatively affect the gut flora and increase the risk of inflammation and chronic fatigue. The majority of the hormone, serotonin, which affects mood and sleep, is produced in the gut.
Eat les sugar and sweeteners. Lots of sugar and/or artificial sweeteners may cause gut dysbiosis, which is an imbalance of gut microbes. An imbalance influences the brain and behavior negatively.
Avoid antibiotics, if possible. Around 30% of antibiotics are prescribed when it isn’t necessary. If you need an antibiotic take it, but discuss alternate options because antibiotics severely damage the good gut microbes and it may take 6 months for the good bacteria to regain a healthy amount.
Reduce stress. Too much stress has a negative effect on our bodies, including our gut. Some stress management ideas include deep breathing, exercise, walking, yoga, and meditation(prayer for me).
High fiber prebiotic foods. Beans, nuts, lentils, ground flaxseed, green bananas, peas, berries, oats, and asparagus are just some of the foods naturally high in fiber.
Fermented probiotic foods. Sauerkraut, kefir, kimchi, miso, tempeh and non-sugar loaded yogurt are foods that supply us with the good bacteria. Easy sauerkraut recipes can be found online.
Our gut is more complex than previously thought and has a huge impact on our overall health. A healthy gut contributes to a strong immune system, heart health, brain health, improved mood, healthy sleep, and effective digestion. It may also help prevent some cancers and autoimmune diseases. There are a number of simple lifestyle changes we can make to improve our gut health and our overall health too.
