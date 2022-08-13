When I think back through the summers of my youth, there are many memories that come to mind.
When I was a child, summer meant always having an ice cold glass of Kool-Aid and a peanut butter sandwich in my hands.
I ate my dinner while sitting outside under the shade of our pear tree. Heat never bothered me. I can remember running through the field beside my house, stopping to pick blackberries or gather a bouquet of daisies.
There were several fruit trees near my house so I would stop and gather what fruit I could find on the ground and eat it right then. If it happened to be dirty, I just blew the dirt off and ate it. I ate cherries, apples, and grapes that way; they were delicious. I was always warned against eating green apples, so I did not eat too many.
I often went on walks through the woods with my brother, sister, and cousins gathering interesting looking rocks, seeds, nuts bird feathers and nests. We often filled our pockets until overflowing. We never saw any animals other than rabbits or birds. Were we ever scared? No, never.
We often gathered up rocks and would build an outline on the ground calling it our home. We gathered bark and sticks of all sizes to stand in for furniture and to separate our various rooms. We visited each other’s houses and had make believe tea parties. I never brought toys outside for playing because we usually had a dog with us, and it would grab everything and run off with it.
If we played closer to home, we played dolls and dress up in our two old, abandoned buildings, a chicken house and hog pen. They were perfectly sized for us.
My Mother gave us some old clothes that she no longer wore and some old scarves and hats. We could also bring a few toys outside; the dog did not grab these.
One time my creative cousin, Jakalyn designed us curtains which she tied to sticks and nailed on the inside wall. Another time she painted us a sign on the outside wall. I kept watching her as she slowly painstakingly painted each letter. As she finished the last letter and put her brush and paint down, it read H E A R T B R E A K H O T E L. I could not believe it!!
We drank pitcher after pitcher of Kool Aid that we made ourselves with always a warning from Mother yelling in the background, “Don’t put too much sugar in that Kool-Aid!!”
We ate jar after jar of peanut butter spreading it thickly on light bread. We NEVER ate our Mother’s precious canned jellies on peanut butter sandwiches. Jelly was for biscuits or toast.
Clothes dried outside in the bright sunshine, and we were told to not run through the sheets hanging on the lines or risk getting a spanking. And we ran and played from daylight to dusk chasing June bugs and butterflies.
I would like to thank my sister, Linda; brother Bill; and first cousins Jay and Leann for the memories.
Next week: Those Hot Summer Nights - Part II
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 and at seriousuu@yahoo.com and on Facebook.
