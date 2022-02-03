For 8 years now, I have written articles for the Advocate in celebration of Black History Month. This year, I would like to share with you several personal stories that friends of mine have written who went to Knox Central during the years of 1961-63.
These stories I have collected were written about the early days of integration during fall of 1961. I already knew what the integration plans were for Knox Central that fall. Knox County School System had made arrangements with the Rosenwald teachers, principal and community about the students who would be attending the Knox County Public Schools in the fall. Since my father, Sherman Oxendine was the American History teacher at Knox Central, and was scheduled to be my history teacher, I felt rather excited, but a bit nervous to meet these new students.
Our first story this week comes from Millie Ledford Lee, a writer and former Knox County resident now living in Portland, Oregon. Millie writes:
My Memories of
Integration at Knox Central
The integration of Knox Central was at the beginning of my senior year. The 1961-1962 school year. I do not remember being aware of this going to happen until hearing about it on the first day of school. I had not heard my parents, or any neighbors talk about it during the summer months. But that first day of school, students on the school bus were discussing it, wondering how many Black students would be coming from the recently closed Rosenwald High School, how they would feel about coming to an unknown school, and if they would resent having to leave their familiar school.
Never having any interaction with Blacks, I did not know what to expect. But as we entered the building and saw a few Black students going to class, all smiling and friendly, I realized it was no big deal. I recall having a class with Sandra Johnson who was a shy, sweet girl. I remember Milo Griffin for his friendly, exuberant demeanor. He was always smiling and upbeat.
Everyone treated each other with respect. One happy memory that stands out was a fun sock hop in the gym. Phyllis Terrell and I went in her 1958 Buick. Milo taught us how to properly do the twist to Chubby Checker’s Peppermint Twist, and to do the limbo.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
I would like to thank Millie Ledford Lee for her personal story of integration.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com or on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.