The Knox Historical Museum Corner this week features the cover of newest issue of the Knox Countian, the publication of the Museum. The photo on the front highlights the collapse of the Parker Building, also known as the old Union National Bank building, as it appears now. The other image shows the Parker Building in its heyday beautiful and perfect. The contrast is startling. This issue features the writing of Charles Reed Mitchell and our President, Michael C. Mills.
If you are a collector of vintage photos, this issue has photos of the lobby and vault of the old First National Bank in 1924. Other photos show the mid-1990’s remodel as well as a 1909 photo and a photo of Benjamin E. Parker, one of the original owners of the building .Charles Reed has written at length describing the Parker brothers and the other business ventures that were housed in this unique building.
Other stories contained in this issue are Mike Mills’ story of the KCHS boys winning their 3rd basketball championship in a row. Part II of the Samantha Sharp description of the home front in southeastern Kentucky during the Civil War. Did General Grant really stay in Barbourville? Read the account and decide for yourself. One of the Museum’s staff members is highlighted because of her work as a topnotch genealogy researcher. If you’re looking for a long lost ancestor Patricia Gambrel can assist you.
If you are interested in purchasing this issue please write to The Knox Historical Museum PO Box 1446Barbourville, KY 40906 include $2. When the Museum opens back up, (check the Mountain Advocate) you can come into the Museum to purchase it.
As this time the Museum is still under lock down due to the resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic. Until it reopens, you can visit our website at: knoxhistoricalmuseum.com or email at khm1446@gmail.com
I would like to thank Mike Mills and Charles Reed Mitchell.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at: 606-546-3940 or seriousuu@yahoo.com
