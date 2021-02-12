This is the 6th year that I have published articles featuring prominent African American citizens from Barbourville and surrounding areas who have contributed to the betterment of the region. This week’s article features Keith Greene whose photo is shown above. You may already know Keith from his performances with The Blue Crawdads.
Keith went to school in Temple Hills, Maryland. His parents taught him how to be civil and respectful so he’s been blessed to spend time with lots of people who gifted him their wisdom and perspective as strong mentors and role models. His mother was mainly a housewife, but she worked tirelessly in her church and community. Keith’s dad was a mattress retailer, entrepreneur and a great role model.
“My family moved to California 1998 when my dad was offered employment at a Mattress competitor on the West Coast Market. I was in my freshman year of college studying computer science. My family figured that moving to California would be a great change of environment, as well as a connection to Silicon Valley. I left school later re-enrolling in Chabot College to get my associates in business and then I went on to obtain my bachelor’s at California State University.”
After his family moved to the Oakland Bay Area, Keith continued to play gigs in his late teens and early adulthood with his brother Javon. Keith’s love for music began in 4th grade as a saxophone player and moved onto playing the drums at the age of 12 in his church. Ever since Keith was a child, he has always wanted to be a musician. Later he began playing music with many artists, pit orchestras, and church bands.
Keith met and married a Knox Countian in California who just happened to be from Barbourville. After living 17 years in California, the couple decided to leave the hectic city life behind and to move closer to his wife’s family.
He started working at KCEOC as a Career advisor Oct 30, 2015, primarily working with high school seniors, managing their work experience, and providing them career guidance. He also organized career events for students which offered them opportunities to meet with career professionals.
Keith began the new position at KCEOC as Business Services Representative, Jan 1, 2019. He now works with employers providing them services related to: recruitment, specialized training, internship, on-the-job training coordination, making connections with state and federal resources and job fair planning and hosting.
Keith has always had a great interest in computers. “I thought technology was the pathway I would take. Ultimately, my calling seems to be in community engagement and outreach. Organizing events, bringing people together, educating, inspiring, and connecting people with resources has been a part of every journey I’ve had in life. It seems to be what I’m tasked with no matter the organization or social group I become a part of. I believe describing this to you has helped me realize that.”
I would like to thank Keith Greene for allowing me to interview him. I can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com.
