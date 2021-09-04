Photo Shows Barbourville Governors 1963. Shown in the photo are: Top Row Left to Right are SJ Hammons, Diddle Burnett, Denver Hurd, Jerry Hammons, Charlie Crawford, Charlie Sowders, Frank Hurley, Don Hammons, and Troy Callebs. Sitting Left to Right are Mollie Smith, Richard Shields, Doug Logan, Ray Hyatt, Bill Burch, Preacher Miles, and Smokey Joe Miller.