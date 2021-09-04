This week’s article continues with memories of Legion Field shared by friends of mine on Facebook. It seems that the memories of that era came rushing back to many of my friends.
Sharon McDonald wrote: I remember marching in the Knox Central Band doing the half time show when KC played their football games on that field.
Linda Oxendine wrote: I went to Knox County Fair every year while I was growing up. I remember daddy giving us $2 each and we enjoyed the rides all evening. I once went with a friend to a tent show and watched the Hoochy Coochy Woman dance. I sure got my eyes full!!!
Herman McCreary wrote: I remember that show, too.
Mary Mays Leano wrote: I remember going to the Knox County Fair.
Mike Warren wrote: I played baseball there from 1965 through 1970. This is my favorite memory from Legion Field. I was about 11 or 12 somewhere in the early to mid1960’s and I was running foul balls for the very team whose photo you posted earlier, the Barbourville Governors. My Little League Coach and my childhood hero, our very own Jerry Cary had just returned from a stint in the big leagues and we were playing Jellico, I believe. Jerry struck out with runners on base. When he returned to the bench, he looked at me (I was near tears because Jerry just couldn’t strike out.) Then he said to me, “If he throws me that junk curve ball again, I am going to put it in the creek.” Sure enough the next time Jerry was up to bat, he hit a ball to the right center field, and as far as I know that ball is still going. I had never seen a ball hit that hard that far in all my years of playing and watching baseball.
Glenda Messer Owens wrote: They had a skating rink over there for awhile maybe the late 1950’s.
Mary Congelton wrote: I tasted burgoo for the first time there.
Mary West wrote: I went to the Knox County Fair.
I would like to thank Doug Logan for the identification of the players on the Barbourville Governors team along with all of my Facebook friends for responding to my request.
This concludes my series on baseball.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 and email seriousuu@yahoo.com
