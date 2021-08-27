Last week’s story, part two of the memoir written by Sharron Kaye Oxendine, finished the memoirs of both my siblings. They both wrote about our father, Sherman Oxendine, and his lifetime love of baseball.
While going through old photographs that Mike Mills, Knox County Historical Museum President, had given me to further my research on the topic of baseball and our local community teams, I came across the photograph of the old Legion Field, date circa early 1950’s.
Although the foreground of this photograph is very clear and easy to see, I want to focus on the three vehicles shown first.
The first one left to right is a 1953 Dodge pick-up truck is a company truck hauling weather stripping The car in the middle is probably a 1941 Buick. The white car is possibly a 1953 Buick.
The background although difficult to see plainly, shows a baseball game in progress. A batter is up with no one on base. It’s probably a game between the Barbourville Governors and a visiting team. I wish I could see more pictorial detail but it’s impossible to do so.
I asked Facebook friends to give me one memory of the old Legion Field in its glory. Here’s some of the responses:
Don Davis: I learned to drive there.
Patty Frazier: Riding rides at the County Fair.
Debbie Payne: I rode my pony, Sugar in the horse show at the Knox County Fair and won a ribbon.
Sharron Oxendine: My team played for Duane Owens’ Barbourville Honeybees, and I hit my first home run for an organized team.
Tammy Ferguson-
Baker: Cotton candy.
Gale Lefevers Elliott: Watching Barbourville High School baseball games circa 1971, my Junior year.
Russ Farmer: In 1953, when I was seven, I went to the county fair with my class. My teacher, Rose Lewallen, of Swan Pond, took us on a field trip by bus to the fairgrounds where we rode the rides, ate cotton candy, and drank pop. I had saved money that my Dad gave me when he came home from Cincinnati on the weekends.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer: I met friends there, especially a certain boy who rode the Ferris wheel with me. I was in seventh grade. Before I was allowed to go meet my girlfriends and my potential boyfriend, I had to attend the cattle show with my family. I hated doing that because I was around cows all the time.
I would like to thank the following people for making this article possible: Michael Mills for the photograph, Heather Turner for identifying the vehicles and all my Facebook friends and my husband for sharing their memories.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 or email seriousuu@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.