Ginger is a bold, aromatic flowering plant that originally came from Southeast Asia. It’s one of the healthiest spices on earth. The root part of the plant is commonly used as a spice. It’s called ginger root or just ginger. Ginger can be used fresh, dried, powdered(ground), or as an oil or juice. It’s a very common ingredient in recipes and can be found in some processed foods and cosmetics.
Benefits of Ginger - Pros
Can relieve nausea. Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy can benefit from ginger. Small amounts are also helpful for morning sickness in pregnant women. (See Cons)
Prevents excessive gas accumulation. Ginger appears to speed up emptying of the stomach, which can be beneficial for people with indigestion and stomach discomfort.
It has powerful anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants. It may help reduce oxidative stress, which is the result of having an excess of free radicals in the body.
Can help with osteoarthritis(OA). OA involves degeneration of the joints, resulting in joint pain and stiffness. Studies show ginger can help show reductions in pain and disability, especially in the knees.
Ginger can help relieve asthma. Zerumbone in ginger can suppress Th2 which inflames the airway in asthma patients.
It improves the brain. Studies show that ginger can help delay the onset of dementia, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation. The powerful nutrients in ginger reduces the risk of brain damage and helps with memory.
Ginger relieves muscle pain. It’s known to be beneficial in reducing muscle soreness and pain from exercising.
May reduce menstrual pain. Dysmenorrhea refers to pain felt during the menstrual cycle. Research shows that ginger used during the first 3 days of the menstrual period appears to be very effective against menstrual pain.
It can help fight infections. Ginger can inhibit the growth of many different types of bacteria. A 2008 study showed it’s effective against the oral bacteria linked to gingivitis and periodontitis - both inflammatory diseases.
Side Effects of Too Much Ginger - Cons
Heartburn. Too much ginger can cause heartburn.
Ulcer patients and inflammatory bowel disease may have negative results from too much fresh ginger.
Too much ginger can cause problems for people with gallstones.
Pregnant women with a history of miscarriages should avoid too much ginger, especially nearer their due date.
Too much ginger applied to the skin can result in a rash.
Ginger is a bold spice and too much can irritate your mouth.
Ginger has blood thinning properties and can be harmful to someone with a bleeding disorder.
Everything comes down to the amount of ginger you are consuming. Too much of anything isn’t good. You need to check with your doctor or a pharmacist about adding ginger supplements to your diet. They can interact with blood thinners and medications for diabetes and high blood pressure. You should still be able to enjoy a cup of ginger tea or a ginger snap cookie - and don’t forget that glass of ginger ale.
Ginger is loaded with nutrients and bioactive compounds that have powerful benefits for your body and brain when used wisely. Do a bit of research and have a list of questions for your doctor, pharmacist and/or dietitian. Always tell your health provider what herbal supplements you are taking so they don’t interact with your medications. Knowing how our bodies work and how foods affect us is a powerful tool for living healthier lives.
Always consult your physician before making substantial changes to your diet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.