There are real reasons why we have a hard time shedding those extra pounds. Facing the facts and understanding those reasons may increase our chances of success. Aside from the obvious reasons - food is good, exercise is hard, and time is short - there are many other factors that affect weight loss.
There Are No Quick Fixes. Wishing you were 30 pounds lighter will not make it happen. Trying a quick starvation diet can damage your metabolism and make weight loss even more difficult. You end up yo-yoing and each time you lose less and gain back more.
Exercise Does Not Conquer All. Yes, exercise helps you lose weight and keep it off, but if exercise is the only thing you are doing, then it is nearly impossible to be successful. A 135-pound person burns 369 calories after biking 60 minutes at 12 miles per hour. To lose 1 pound of fat you have to burn 3,500 calories more than you eat and/or drink. It would take over 9 hours of biking to burn 3,500 calories!
Diet Pills Don’t Work. Those little pills that claim to supercharge your metabolism are not backed by research. Scientists followed over a thousand dieters and found that the over-the-counter diet pills were not linked to weight loss. Part of the diet pills’ program is eating less and exercising more - that is why the pills appear to work.
Fad Diets Don’t Work For Very Long. Grapefruit. Apple-cider vinegar. Cabbage. All these miracle one-themed diets work in the short-term by restricting calories. Trying to make a fad diet a lifestyle only results in harm to your overall health.
You Lack A Support System. Try having an open conversation with some friends and family. Make it clear they don’t have to change their eating habits, but you would appreciate it if they didn’t make fun of you. You want to be held accountable and encouraged for your decision and hard work. You can also find support groups online.
Your Sleep, Stress And Work Are Working Against You. Losing weight is a lot harder if you are continually stressed, sleep-deprived and over worked. You can lose your motivation to eat healthy and exercise when all you want to do is get home and nap on the couch after eating junk food due to the stressful day. Nutrition and exercise are important, but so are sleep and stress management.
It’s A Lifestyle Change. If you want to lose weight and keep it off, you have to change your behavior and not just until you reach your goal weight. That’s because as soon as you stop your “diet” the pounds are likely to return. To be a successful weight loss story you have to make lifestyle changes, like eating healthy at almost every meal and getting plenty of exercise every week.
Doing things moderately, increasing physical activity and decreasing calories has been proven to work in the long run.
