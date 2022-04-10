One day, one friend asked another, how is it that you are always so happy? You have so much energy, and you never seem to get down.
With her eyes smiling, she said, “I know the Secret!”
“What secret is that?”
To which the happy friend replied, “I’ll tell you all about it but you have to promise to share the secret with others.”
THE SECRET is this: I have learned there is little I can do in life that will make me truly happy. I must depend on God to make me happy and to meet my needs.
When a need arises in my life, according, to His riches, I have learned most of the time I don’t need half of what I think I do. He has never let me down. Since I learned the “SECRET’, I am happy.
The questioner’s first thought was, “That’s too simple!” But upon reflecting over her own life she recalled how she thought a bigger house would make her happy, but it didn’t!
She thought a better paying job would make her happy, but it hadn’t, when did she realize her greatest happiness? Sitting on the floor with her grandchildren, playing games, eating pizza or reading a story, a simple gift from God. Now you know it, too!
We can’t depend on people to make us happy. Only God in His infinite wisdom can do that. Trust Him!
And now I pass this secret on to you! So once you get it, what will you do? You have to tell someone the Secret too! That God in His wisdom will take care of YOU!
But it is not really a secret….We just have to believe it and do it….Really trust God.{Unknown}
Millie’s thought for today by John C. Neyland: It’s common for people to think about putting their mark on the world and leaving it a better place then when they arrived. In many cases people fail to put those thoughts into action possibly because they’re hesitant to step out side their comfort zones. We need to be taught to be courageous.
My quote for today; One of the hardest things in life is having words in your heart that you can’t utter.
Mildred Higgins
