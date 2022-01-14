I hope everyone that resolved to start a diet this month has stuck to it better than I have. I cant seem to decide if I want to do low carb, count calories, or eat garbage. My husband and I have decided to stop eating at restuarants for awhile and try to stay in more and make more home cooked meals. Which translates to I'm busy in the kitchen lately because he doesn't know how to boil water. Within this time, my husband, who is a very picky eater, has discovered he loves some classic country staples such as soupbeans and meatloaf-he would actually prefer to eat those at least once a day. For years, I have begged him to broaden his palate and at least try the two. He always refused and instead of cooking them just for me, the only time I enjoyed them was when my mother cooked them and I snuck away to her house. After explaining that as much as he liked foods made with ground beef, he would surely enjoy meatloaf, he finally agreed and afterwards, asked for a second helping, and now requests it once a week.We agreed we should partner up and get back on a diet of sorts and he is trying to low carb his way back into some weight loss. Recently, on social media, everyone has been raving about fried pickle chaffles and I had to try it. I was not disappointed and the best part is its a great snack or even a low carb versatile meal option. If you have a great recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.comFried Pickle ChaffleIngredients:1/3 c. colby and cheddar cheese, shredded3-4 dill pickle chipsDirections:In mini waffle maker, lightly spray with non stick cooking spray after it signals it's ready via light. Sprinkle cheese on bottom plate making sure waffle iron is covered, then add pickles. Repeat layer of cheese, then close and allow to cook 2-3 minutes until crispy. Will be very hot, remove with fork or tongs to plate where it can cool for a few minutes before eating.*The pickles can be substituted with mushrooms, banana peppers, ham, precooked bacon, and dill relish. These cheese aka "chaffles" are good with just cheese and can be used as the bread for sandwiches when doing keto. This recipe is currently all the rage and yes, surprisingly, my husband also likes it!
