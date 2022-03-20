The written word is like a gift. When we take the time to record memories, write down our thoughts, we truly give ourselves a gift to be opened time and time again. My journal grows with many life stories from readers through the years. The journal remains one of my favorite reads and perhaps one of my greatest teachers.
Many times, I sit in silence after re-reading a life story shared from the days passed I see again those days vivid, yet forever gone.
I wander down the dusty lane through pasture green as a child playing in the tall field grass reliving a time long passed. In that special moment in thought I turn on the computer sit quietly in meditation waiting on inspiration to lead me.
For some time now, I have intended to write a column in gratitude to my readers and childhood friends many with whom I wandered the hills, hollows of the mountains above our hometown of Barbourville. Many times, in the past months I’ve been uplifted by notes letters and emails from readers and at the same time I mourn the loss of many close friends and pray for comfort to surround them in their loss.
Each time a sudden death notice arrived I felt as if life punched me in the stomach, leaving me bowed over grasping in disbelief and for understanding. I wondered why life couldn’t be simpler. Why couldn’t all revelations be straightforward? Life is full of circumstances, times that make us just want to curl up and stick our head in a hole and make the world go away...
Why does life have to be so cryptic? I feel many before me have asked the same questions, “Why does life have to be so twisted and why can’t God just make it simple?” Although I wonder, God has always brought me through. Right on time in order, and learning the right lessons, “you must keep going.”
I believe God will take you through the twist and turns if you stay on the straight and narrow.
Millie’s added thought -author Kitty 0’ Meara and the people stayed home and read books, and listened, and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games, and learned new ways of being, and were still. And listened more deeply. Some meditated, and some prayed, some danced. Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently. And the people healed. And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal, and when danger passed, and the people joined together again, they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images, and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed...
