One of my all-time favorite stories is about the time the small-town zoo’s only monkey died, and the keepers didn’t have enough money to replace him.
The monkey was the zoo’s biggest draw, and, not wanting to lose visitors, zookeepers came up with an idea. They put one of their employees in a monkey costume and had him eating bananas and swinging from trees.
One day, he swung a bit higher than he should have, lost his grip, and flew out of his exhibit, landing in the cage of an African lion. He was so scared that he couldn’t help screaming, “Lord, help me.”
The lion rushed over, stopped when he got really got close, and whispered: “You’d better shut up or you’ll get us both fired.”
The last time I shared that story, I told you the Bible makes clear that God doesn’t want us to be pretenders. He made us to be us, and he doesn’t want us pretending to be what we’re not.
During Jesus’ earthly ministry, He was especially tough on the scribes and Pharisees, who were the religious leaders of that day. These people wanted others to believe they had special relationships with God.
Jesus, however, saw them for what they were. He called them hypocrites, telling them they were like painted tombs, appearing beautiful on the outside while, inside, they were full of rottenness.
As the all-knowing, all-seeing, all-powerful Lord of Glory, Jesus is in position to know us like nobody else. We can’t fool Him.
The story is told about a woman who once spotted Robert Redford in a hotel lobby. She followed him to the elevator, and nervously asked: “Are you the real Robert Redford?”
As the elevator doors closed, he answered: “Only when I’m alone.”
Who we are when we’re alone, when no one else is looking, that’s who we really are.
That realization should be more than enough to make us eternally grateful for the mercy and forgiveness God has extended to us through Jesus.
We may not eat bananas or swing from tree branches, but most of us have been known to act like something we’re not, as if we have it all together when we know fully well we do not.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or at rogeralford1@gmaill.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.