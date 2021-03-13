We are a nearly a year into the pandemic and I'm so proud to still be standing. It's been a rough time. Most of us have took a hit to finances, livelihoods, or our mental health. Although I have had to adapt to a new way of surviving, I found plenty of distractions to help keep me sane when I felt like breaking into.
One thing that kept me feeling entertained was social media. Sometimes, I was probably too invested, but during a time where we have been so isolated, it gave me a connection to people that I had been missing. Suddenly, we are sharing tips online about the easiest way to clean your floors, millenials told us that side parts on hair is now out, synchronized dance routines in the living room, and of course, countless swapping of some of the best recipes.
One such recipe is a great dupe of an appetizing favorite known as spinach dip. It's simple, delicious, and is easily made in the crock pot for a no fuss treat. If you a favorite recipe that you discovered during the pandemic, I would love to hear about it, email me at kdcole1120@gmail
Crock pot Spinach Dip
Ingredients:
2 jars of Ragu Alfredo Sauce
1 block of cream cheese
1 16oz bag of frozen chopped spinach
2 c. shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions:
Dump all ingredients in crockpot, heat on low for 2 hours. Serve with tortilla chips, crackers, or chunks of Hawaiian bread.
