I am writing my story on International Women’s Day. This is very appropriate since March is Women’s History Month; we continue to recognize our Knox County women who have made history doing extraordinary things. This is the 8th year (not 7th as previously stated) that I have written about our local Knox County women. Many have gone on to break glass ceilings throughout in politics, sports, science, teaching, writing and business all over Kentucky and the nation. The women this week were the first Title IX students to be chosen to play on Knox Central High School Girls Basketball Team. (See photo above.)
With March also being basketball’s culmination of national championships, March Madness, this week’s women are all trail blazers in the high school basketball. With the passage of Title IX, these young women were at long last given an equal opportunity to play their favorite sport. These young women comprised the first ever Knox Central High School Women’s Basketball Team to play competitive games and to compete regionally. Players ranged in ages 13 through 18, with one 8th Grader, Sharron K. Oxendine; 2 Freshmen, Kathy Bushey and Mary Cooper; 3 Sophomores, Tammy Valentine, Karen Johnson, and Brenda Gray; 4 Juniors, Kim Messer, Pauline Watts, Libby Walker, and Debbie Helton; 2 Seniors, Dodie Hale, and Teresa Foley. Managers were: Peggy Pope, Dinah Woolum, Michelle Cole, and Kathy Reed.
These young women played basketball most of their lives with brothers, cousins, uncles, fathers, grandfathers along with neighborhood teams comprised of young men many older. My sister played with our father, her brother and his friends as I’m sure the other young women did, too. This group must have felt exhilarated when asked to play real basketball, on a real gym floor, on a real team. Physical education teacher, Daphne Goodin was selected to be their coach. The new Lay Elementary School’s gymnasium became their practice area.
What all these young women had in common was their love of basketball. They could perform lay ups effortlessly, make foul shots easily, dribbling and ball handling were simple tasks. It’s almost as if some of these girls had been in training for years just waiting for this opportunity. For years all had played ball on make-shift courts mostly dirt with baskets (nets usually missing) nailed to a smokehouse, garage, or cellar. Girls probably had to beg their parents for basketballs and Converse shoes for birthday and Christmas gifts because in 1974, young women generally received new clothes rather than basketballs and gym shoes.
The women began their first season with great success. They became part of the 50th District including Corbin, Whitley County, Williamsburg, Lynn Camp and Barbourville. Corbin proved to be their only real competition. They ended up having to play Corbin in the last game. After a hard fought back and forth battle, Knox Central emerged victorious becoming the 50th District and the 13th Regional powerhouse.
Many of these young players found success playing basketball on scholarships for colleges and universities all over Kentucky.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 and seriousuu@yahoo.com
