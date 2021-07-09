Summer is here with a vengeance, the heat and humidity will take your breath away. I can’t complain though, especially after all that rain. There are saturated areas of my yard still drying out from those downpours. What I have learned as an adult is, there is a constant battle brewing between, I mowed the yard now it’s gonna rain and I wish it would quit raining before I have to bush hog my yard. Maybe its just me, but you could mow once a week, and its right back shaggy at the first drop of rain.
On our property, there are quite a few established ornamental and what I call “old school” trees. We have chestnut, persimmon, walnut, and apple trees. We have a very 2 large mulberry trees right beside our house, and everyone notices them immediately. Everyone has a mulberry story to tell us, from stealing them from mammaw’s tree to aunt so and so’s mulberry jam. In the backyard the other day, I was working on our grapes, another treasure we gained here was a large grapevine that has gave us a generous three bucket fulls the first month we moved in. While checking the vines, I noticed a very large mulberry nearby. I picked it up, sized it up next to my thumb, and went to show my husband when I stepped on another one similar in size, then noticed they were everywhere. I looked up to discover another mulberry tree that doubled in size. I went squealing like I found the lucky Easter egg, my husband was not impressed.
I suppose I get excited wondering who else enjoyed these trees over the years. My dad was born in a rockhouse, which no longer stands on the property at the end of my driveway. My grandmother and family grew up here. My great great grandfather had a store right down the road that you ordered shoes from a catalog and bout tobacco by the pinch. I think about all the silly stories my father told me about growing up here and hope someday I will have a child and be able to tell those same stories and maybe pick berries from these same trees.
This is an easy recipe you can use with any type of berries, I prefer blackberries as a switchup from traditional cobbler. If you have a great summer recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.
Blackberry Dump Cake
Ingredient List
1 box yellow cake mix
1/2 c. rolled oats
4 c. blackberries
1/2 c. sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 c. butter, melted
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix berries, sugar, and ground cinnamon together, spread in bottom of 9x13 pan. Sprinkle dry cake mix and rolled oats over berry mixture. Pour melted butter evenly over cake mix and oats. Melted butter will asorb into dry cake mix, do not stir. Bake 30 minutes until top is golden and berries are bubbling. Serve with whipped topping or ice cream if desired
