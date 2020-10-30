When I was a child, I could not wait to go trick or treating! There were always great scary movies watch, haunted houses to be feared, and finding the perfect costume. Now without showing my age, I did grow up in the 80's. That was a time when u wore a plastic mask with a piece of elastic around the back of your head. There was no sneaking up on anyone, they could hear you smothering in your mask a mile away. There wasn't a lot of variety, you were a vampire, mummy, Frankenstein, or a witch-actually, I went as a witch three years in a row as a child, it seemed to be the only scary character for a girl so I had to make it work.
Kids like me who lived out in the county, we didn't venture far from home for trick or treating. My mom loaded up my niece Becky and I, pumpkin treat buckets clutched in our hands, and drove out the holler to the back road where there was a trail of other trick or treater's, and we joined the masses. It was a time when you knew everyone in your community. People were waiting on well lit porches to fill your bucket with goodies. The possibilities were endless as a child, just one more house, please, we would beg not wanting the fun to end! Our last stop would always be at my great Aunt Ella Patterson's house. I guess mom made us go since we had aggravated her to death and it was her payback to us.
Poor Aunt Ella believed all children needed more fiber in their diets, by more fiber I mean NO CANDY. She would fill the remaining space of buckets with apples and oatmeal cakes proudly. My mom would be giving that look that all mother's give signaling that you best say Thank You and go on without incident, so we did. However, when we got home, my dad would claim the oatmeal cakes and Becky and I would throw the apples to the pony. After inhaling a good deal of candy and a bellyache, maybe, Aunt Ella was right.
I hope you gouls and goblins have a safe and frightful night this Halloween and for those who stay in watching scary movies, this is the perfect snack! Send me your recipes @kdcole1120@gmail.com
Halloween Snack Mix
3 quarts popped popcorn
4 c. Cheerios cereal
4 c. Corn or rice Chex
2 c. salted peanuts
1 c. packed brown sugar
3/4 c. light corn syrup
1/4 c. butter, cubed
2 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 tsp baking soda
1 (16 oz.) candy pumpkins
In large roasting pan, combine the popcorn, cereal, and peanuts. In large saucepan, combine brown sugar, corn syrup, and butter; Bring to a rolling boil. Boil for six minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; quickly stir in vanilla and baking soda until mixture is light and foamy. Immediately pour over the popcorn mixture; toss to coat. Bake uncovered, at 250° for an hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Stir in the candy pumpkins. Cool completely.
