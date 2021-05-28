Fruit dip

School is finally coming to an end after a long, strange year due to the Pandemic. At least sports resumed, there was prom, and now there will be a graduation-of course some grad parties too. Just think, this time last year, groups of people; even small ones, were not allowed to assemble. 

 
I hate saying that dreaded word Covid, but hopefully it's going to some strange thing that we tell our grandkids someday. If you are entertaining a crowd for graduation or even by the pool this Summer, this easy dip is going to be a hit! If you have a great recipe to share, email me at kdcole1120@gmail.com Happy Graduation Seniors, go out and do great things! 
 
Summer Fruit Dip
Ingredients:
1 container of Cool Whip, thawed
1 bar of cream cheese, softened
 
Directions:
In large bowl, mix together both ingredients until smooth and creamy. Then chill covered, in the refrigerator for 2 hours or overnight. Serve with assorted fruits such as grapes, strawberries, watermelon, and graham crackers. *Please note, I've tried both low fat or fat free ingredients and it did not set up right. 
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you