School is finally coming to an end after a long, strange year due to the Pandemic. At least sports resumed, there was prom, and now there will be a graduation-of course some grad parties too. Just think, this time last year, groups of people; even small ones, were not allowed to assemble.
I hate saying that dreaded word Covid, but hopefully it's going to some strange thing that we tell our grandkids someday. If you are entertaining a crowd for graduation or even by the pool this Summer, this easy dip is going to be a hit! If you have a great recipe to share, email me at kdcole1120@gmail.com Happy Graduation Seniors, go out and do great things!
Summer Fruit Dip
Ingredients:
1 container of Cool Whip, thawed
1 bar of cream cheese, softened
Directions:
In large bowl, mix together both ingredients until smooth and creamy. Then chill covered, in the refrigerator for 2 hours or overnight. Serve with assorted fruits such as grapes, strawberries, watermelon, and graham crackers. *Please note, I've tried both low fat or fat free ingredients and it did not set up right.
