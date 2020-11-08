The Knox Historical Museum Corner plans to feature some rare and a few unpublished photographs of veterans for the entire month of November. This is our tribute to the brave men and women who have served our nation. These photographs will focus on our Knox Countians who served during peacetime as well as others who served during combat. Many of our readers will recognize the familiar faces of old friends and relatives.
Our photo this week comes to us from my son-in-law Jurgen H. McRight, “aka Mac” who lives at Swan Pond and works in Barbourville. Mac was born in Weiden, Germany, located in Bavaria. He came to the United States with his parents in 1978 and lived in Vidor, Texas, enrolling in the public schools there. Mac who spoke fluent German at that time learned to speak English from watching American TV. Since Mac’s Uncle Fred was in the Air Force, Mac followed in his footsteps enlisting in the Air Force the summer after his graduation from Vidor High School in 1986. In July, 1986, Mac at the age of 18, began basic training. While he was in basic training, he also participated in the Drum and Bugle Corp where he played the trumpet.
After basic training, he was stationed in Warner Robbins, Georgia where he played trumpet in the Honor Guard for graveside services. He was also stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. In 1991, Mac joined the Red Horse Squadron at Hurlburt Field, Florida. All the time he was stationed in Georgia, Alaska and Florida, Mac was a heavy equipment operator. The last 8 years Mac was in the Air Force he was stationed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany where he served as an Operations Management Technician. His job was to manage the construction projects and the engineers. Because of his expert language skills, he was chosen as the German language interpreter for anyone needing assistance. Mac served his country proudly for over 22 years.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com and 606-546-3940.
