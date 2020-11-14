This is Museum Corner’s tribute to the brave men and women who have served our nation during peacetime as well as others who served during combat. Many of our readers will recognize the familiar faces of old friends and relatives.
Our photograph and story this week feature a brave Knox Countian, Private Victor A. Bingham of Salt Gum, Kentucky. Victor who was in WW I, U.S. Army Infantry, served for 11 months. During the time, he saw combat at the Verdun Front, France which was the last major battle; WWI ended one week later. After being wounded, a bullet entered his right shoulder and lodged in the heart wall. Victor lay on the battle field for 3 days surrounded by the dead and dying while the enemy still patrolled the area. Eventually a horse-drawn ambulance and the other US Troops arrived taking him to a nearby hospital.
The bullet was never removed from his heart wall. According to the VA, the bullet could have been removed safely, but Victor refused to have the procedure done and carried the bullet to this grave.
He returned to the continental U.S. on April 17, 1919. His separation station was PAV150143 Camp Zachary Taylor Convalescence Center, Louisville, Kentucky, on May 24, 1919. Pvt. Bingham received the Purple Heart, World War I Victory Medal with France Clasp, Meuse-Argonne Offensive Battle Clasp and the World War I Victory Button-Silver.
The following is a personal narrative written by Bonita Williams about her grandfather, Victor Bingham.
I was five years old when my grandfather died. He used to get out his uniform, helmet, and medals and tell me stories about the Great War. According to my father and uncles, he did not much discuss his war experiences with others. He told me about lying on the battlefield pretending to be dead and hearing what he believed to be enemy soldiers while in and out of consciousness. Since he was wounded in November and the Battle ended in December, this is probably true. He told me about the horse drawn ambulances and gassing (mustard gas). I thought this was made up, but on checking I discovered they used vehicles and horse drawn ones, too. The Battle of Verdun lasted for 303 days and became the longest and one of the most costly battles in human history. He told me about being on a ship and sailing home. I vividly remember his funeral with the 21 gun salute with soldiers in full uniform handing the flag they folded respectfully to my grandmother. I am proud and humbled to be his granddaughter. My dad is his only child to have served in the military. Victor Bingham, Jr. was in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and Air Force Reserve until the Vietnam War.
Author’s note: I would like to personally thank Bonita Williams for her wonderfully moving story of her grandfather.
