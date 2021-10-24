I will tell you what I learned myself. For me a long, five-or six-mile walk helps, and one must go alone and every day. - Unknown
As long as I approached walking as exercise, I never made it past the front door. But one day, I was so anxious I felt as if I would jump out of my skin, and so I bolted out of the house at lunchtime as if I were leaving a scene of crime.
Filled with disappointments, painful memories terrified of what the future held, and changes that were inevitable the only safe place for me was the present moment: my foot against the pavement, the wind on my face my breath entering and leaving my body.
Forty minutes later I stopped, discovered to my amazement that I was on the other side of town, and headed back home, calm and centered. I have been walking ever since.
Slowly, I am learning what Henry David Thoreau knew: “It requires a direct dispensation from Heaven to become a walker.” But I still don’t walk for exercise.
Instead, I walk regularly for my soul, and my body tags along. There are different reasons for walking---to increase the heart rate and build strength, to solve a creative problem, to finish that argument with yourself or someone else, to saunter and wake up to the world around, and to meditate.
If you have difficulty sitting down to meditate, you might like to give a walking meditation a chance. Let go of expectations and life will unfold, step-by step. - Unknown
Millie’s thoughts for today: What do you do to keep active and avoid a sedentary lifestyle? How do you integrate movement into your daily life? Being active can save your life. Get up and get moving, get in touch with your inner self to find inner peace, let your mind be quiet, get to know yourself.
Millie Higgins
