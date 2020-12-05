On his first day in jail, Bubba was sitting on his bunk when he heard another inmate down the cell block yell out, “twenty-two.” Every prisoner within earshot burst out in laughter.
A few minutes later, someone else yelled out, “thirty-seven.”
This time, the prisoners laughed even harder.
“What’s so funny about those numbers?” Bubba asked his cellmate.
“We’ve all been in jail a long time, and we’ve been reading the same joke book so long that we’ve memorized the jokes and the page numbers,” his cellmate explained. “So, instead of telling the whole joke, we just yell out the page numbers.”
Bubba decided he would read the joke book and get in on the fun. The next day, Bubba yelled out, “sixteen.”
No response.
He then yelled out, “forty-two.”
Still nothing.
“What’s wrong?” Bubba asked his cellmate. “Why isn’t anyone laughing?”
His cellmate replied, “Some people just can’t tell a joke.”
Lately, I’ve been noticing some of the passages in the Bible that reflect our Heavenly Father’s sense of humor. I laughed the other day when I read about how He delivered Israel and Judah on one occasion when the great armies of the Moabites and Ammonites invaded.
Jehoshaphat was king at the time, and when he heard that these powerful armies were on their way, he called all of God’s people to prayer. God heard those prayers and intervened.
The Lord said, “Be not afraid nor dismayed by reason of this great multitude; for the battle is not yours, but God’s” (2 Chronicles 20:15).
That’s when King Jehoshaphat did the funniest thing. He didn’t put his biggest, strongest, fiercest soldiers on the front line. He didn’t call up the Special Forces with the best training and most advanced weaponry. No, the king appointed singers to lead the army, and they went marching toward that great multitude of enemy troops singing praises to God.
The invaders were utterly destroyed, having turned on one another. All God’s people did was sing. The Lord did the rest.
In my mind, that passage reflects a Heavenly Father with a fantastic sense of humor. Over and over again in the Bible, He did things that tickle our funny bones, like the time he allowed the prophet Elisha to single-handedly conquer an entire army that had been dispatched to kill him, or the time he allowed a little shepherd boy named David to defeat a fearsome 10-foot-tall enemy soldier named Goliath.
How can we not at least smile when our Heavenly Father does such unlikely things?
Bubba may not have been able get a response with his best effort to generate smiles, but our Heavenly Father always can.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
