The story is told about the teacher who gave her students a weekend assignment to sell a product and then give a report to the class on salesmanship.
One little girl explained that she sold Girl Scout cookies and made $30 by appealing to her customers’ community pride. Another reported that she had sold magazines, explaining to customers that by reading them, they would stay up to date on current events. She had made $97.
Then, Bubba Junior walked to the front of the classroom and dumped a box full of money onto her desk. “That’s $1,637,” Little Bubba said.
“What in the world were you selling?” the teacher asked.
“Toothbrushes,” Bubba Junior answered.
The teacher asked, “How could you have possibly sold that many toothbrushes?”
“I went to the busiest street corner in town and set up a chips and dip stand, and I gave everyone who passed by a free sample,” Bubba Junior explained. “They all said the same thing: ‘This dip tastes like crushed up nightcrawlers.’ “I would say, ‘It is crushed up nightcrawlers. Would you like to buy a toothbrush?”
I think I would have bought a toothbrush, too. Have you ever noticed that some people are especially gifted to think outside the box in terms of salesmanship. They just have a knack for finding ways of making products appealing. Marketing teams have proven their creativity with those GEICO ads featuring a tiny lizard. Progressive has Flo, the insurance lady. Politicians fill our mailboxes with slick flyers with glowing endorsements intended to make us vote for them. The newspaper is filled with advertisements that let us compare prices between local grocery stores.
Compare that to the approaches our churches take. We certainly agree that churches offer the greatest “product” of all time, the gospel of Jesus Christ. So, how do churches market the greatest product of all time? All too often they don’t do anything other than open their doors on Sunday mornings, hoping people will come.
If GEICO or Progressive did that, they’d go out of business. Churches would, too. And they are going out of business. All over this country, churches are closing by the week. You know what I think we need? We need people like Little Bubba who can think outside the box, who can move beyond our old, worn out approaches and find ways to show people they need Jesus.
Flo and that little lizard are in people’s faces everyday telling them they need insurance. Surely what the church has to offer warrants that kind of initiative.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
