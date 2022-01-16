The day my father died, I was in a grocery store buying bananas. I remember thinking to myself, “This is insane. Your dad just died. Why the hell are you buying bananas?” But we needed bananas. We’d be waking up for breakfast tomorrow morning, and there wouldn’t be any bananas - so there I was.
And a lot of other stuff needed doing too, so over the coming days I would navigate parking lots, wait in restaurant lines, and sit on park benches, pushing back tears, righting to stay upright, and in general always being seconds from a total blubbering, room-clearing freak out.
I wanted to wear a sign that said: I JUST LOST MY DAD. PLEASE GO EASY.
Unless anyone passing by looked deeply into my bloodshot eyes or noticed the occasional break in my voice and thought enough to ask, it’s not like they knew what was happening inside me or around me. They wouldn’t have had any idea of the gaping sinkhole that had just opened up and swallowed the normal life of the guy next to them in the produce section.
And while I didn’t want to physically wear my actual circumstances on my chest, it probably would have caused people around me to give me space or speak softer or move more carefully, and it might have made the impossible almost bearable.
Everyone around you: the people you share the grocery store line with, pass in traffic, sit next to at work, encounter on social media, and see across the kitchen table - they’re all experiencing the collateral damage of living. They are all grieving someone, missing someone, worrying about someone. Their marriages are crumbling or their mortgage payment is late or they’re waiting on their child’s test results, or they’re getting bananas five years after a death and still pushing back the tears because the loss feels as real as it did that first day.
Every single human being you pass today is fighting to find peace and to push back fear, to get through their daily tasks without breaking down in front of the bananas or in the carpool line or at the post office.
Maybe they aren’t mourning the sudden, tragic passing of a parent, but wounded, exhausted, pain-ravaged people are everywhere, everyday stumbling all around us and yet most of the time we’re fairly oblivious to them.
Parents whose children are terminally ill; couples in the middle of a divorce; kids being bullied at school; teenagers who want to end their lives.
Parents worried about their depressed teenager; spouses whose partners are deployed in combat; families with no idea how to keep the lights on.
Everyone is grieving and worried and fearful, and yet none of them wear the signs, none of them have labels, and none of them come with written warning reading, I’M STRUGGLING, BE NICE TO ME. And since they don’t, it’s up to you and me to look more closely at everyone around us. Because most people are hanging by a thread - and our simple kindness can be that thread. As you make your way through the world today, people won’t be wearing signs to announce their mourning or broadcast how terrified they are, but if you look with the right eye you’ll see the signs.
There are grieving people all around you.
Go Easy, author unknown.
