Weighted blankets, also known as gravity blankets, have been used for years by mental health experts as a type of pressure therapy. They have recently become popular with the general public who believe the weighted blankets can help relieve stress, improve sleep, and calm children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder(ADHD).
Weighted blankets, which range from 5 to 30 pounds(2.27 to 13.6 kilograms) have been used by special needs educators and occupational therapists since the 1990s, that’s about 30 years. The regular blankets that we use, weigh around 2 to 5 pounds.
Many adults associate snuggling under a blanket with feeling of comfort and security. A study at the University of Wisconsin found that 60% of children are attached to a toy, a pacifier or a blanket during the first three years of life. Weighted blankets can create the same response as a security blanket in some people by simulating the sensation of being held, stroked, cuddled or squeezed.
Deep Pressure Stimulation(DPS)
The science behind using a weighted blanket is a well-known and proven relaxation therapy. Deep pressure stimulation is often used for people with stress and anxiety issues. It’s basically the adult version of a swaddling blanket.
A swaddling blanket is an ancient way of putting a baby to bed by wrapping the child snug in a lightweight blanket that keeps movement to a minimum. It helps comfort a baby, provides a sense of security, promotes sleep and can calm an overstimulated baby. Swaddling blankets can be purchased just about everywhere and you will find both how to use and how to make your own online.
Benefits
There is evidence suggesting that deep pressure stimulation reduces the sympathetic nervous activity -- that’s our fight or flight response -- and increases the parasympathetic activity, which has a calming effect upon the body. And this calming effect can promote a better night’s sleep. Weighted blankets may help adults and children with sensory processing disorder feel calmer and more relaxed. Persons with this disorder have difficulty processing sensory information such as textures, sounds, smells, tastes, brightness and movement.
Some people with anxiety, depression, bipolar or insomnia have reported improved quality of sleep and feeling more rested during the day. Being more rested during the day helps individuals not become overwhelmed by ordinary situations. Many study participants reported a decrease of 50% or more in their insomnia after using a weighted blanket for four weeks.
Precautions
Weighted blankets have been growing in popularity, but the research has been limited by the number of studies and the length of the studies. Weighted blankets are relatively harmless, but do pose a risk for some people. No toddler under the age of 2 should use a weighted blanket due to the risk of suffocation. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no blankets of any kind be used for sleeping infants because of the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.
People with certain health conditions should avoid weighted blankets. These include chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, and obstructive sleep apnea. And those who are claustrophobic may experience more anxiety than less of it.
The general rule is that a weighted blanket should be 10% of the adult’s body weight, according to the manufacturer’s guidelines. Most weighted blankets are around $100, so do your research to find the one right for you and consult a healthcare provider before purchasing one for a child.
While there have been no long-term studies, the ones conducted have shown positive results in reducing anxiety. And reduced anxiety in turn helps people cope with day to day living.
