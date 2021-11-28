Three old men were discussing what they’d like to hear family and friends say about them at their funerals.
The first said he’d like to hear them say he was the best bass fisherman in these parts.
The second said he’d like to hear people say he was a wonderful father who loved his family.
The third said he’d like to hear them say: “Hey, look. He’s moving.”
You know, that actually could have happened with a fellow named Lazarus back in the day when Jesus was involved in his earthly ministry. People were gathered with Lazarus and his family, very concerned about him. He was deathly ill. They had asked for Jesus to come, hoping that He would arrive in time to heal Lazarus.
However, when Jesus got there, Lazarus had already died.
Lazarus’ sister, Martha, said to Jesus, if you had been here, my brother would not have died.
Then Jesus uttered those famous words: “I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live. (John 11:25-26).
Jesus walked to the tomb where they had laid Lazarus and commanded that the stone be rolled away from the opening. At this point, Martha objected, saying by now his decaying body will stink, considering he had been dead four days. Even so, they did as Jesus had commanded.
Jesus then called out in a loud voice: “Lazarus, come forth!”
“And he that was dead came forth, bound hand and foot with grave clothes: and his face was bound with a napkin. Jesus said unto them, loose him, and let him go” (John 11:44).
To truly appreciate this incredible miracle, you need to put yourself at the scene, watching all this unfold in your mind’s eye. You’re there with the grieving family offering words of condolence. Then you hear Jesus call out to the dead man.
You peer into the darkness of the tomb, and your eyes grow wide. You feel a rush of adrenaline. You turn to a friend and, perhaps, you utter the only words that come to mind: “Hey look. He’s moving!”Then you look at Jesus, who has done this incredible miracle, and you utter the only words that come to mind: “Truly, this man was the Son of God” (Matthew 27:54).
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.