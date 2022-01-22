It looks like we can dust off those doll-flies. The walleye are finding their way upstream to spawn and need a tasty meal. I’m hoping some of them will become a good meal for me.
There’s no doubt one of the most savory fish is the walleye. I usually don’t have enough to fill my freezer for the year, so I long for the days of late winter and early spring when I can enjoy these delicious fillets.
I’ve often thought about what the perfect meal might be. Let’s say, for instance, I had one last supper before my days ended; what would it be?
Here’s my menu. Two fillets of walleye, a half dozen fried hickory chickens, a pile of sliced potatoes (fried of course,) a pawn of cornbread, a cup of coleslaw, and a dish of my mom’s blackberry cobbler. My mouth is watering even now.
When I grew up, dinner and lunch was the same thing. Supper was our evening meal.
The politically correct evening meal is now dinner, and the midday meal is lunch.
But whatever happened to supper?
Some of my best memories came from my childhood days around the supper table. I’ve noticed myself, as of late, falling prey to those who want me to take the word supper from my vocabulary.
I was always taught manners, so I was ready to go with the flow on this one as well. But then I happened to be reading my Bible and there it was, the word “supper.”
There was the supper where many were invited but did not come. The Lord said, “For I say to you that none of those men who were invited shall taste my supper.”
He was speaking of those who say no to His invitation. And then there was the Lord’s Supper.
I’ve never been to a church that took the Lord’s Dinner. No, it’s the Lord’s Supper.
And then I read in the book of the Revelation, and there it said this. “Blessed are those who are called to the marriage supper of the Lamb!”
And then it said this, “Come and gather together for the supper of the great God.” That was enough for me.
So, here’s the deal. I’m taking back supper! Dinner and lunch will go back to where it belongs at midday, and supper will be the evening meal.
It will not only bring back a lot of fond memories, but it will remind me of that day when I’ll sit down at the supper of the great God!
Who knows, maybe walleye will be on the menu.
Gary Miller
