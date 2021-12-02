Well here we are Christmas is practically here. I’m still rushing to buy the last of the gifts, groceries need to be bought, and I have laundry piled head high! This holiday season has really came too soon. Normally I feel ready, but I’m still digging looking for my ugly Christmas sweaters. I hope I’m not the only one feeling a little overwhelmed.
Growing up, my mom never put the tree up early like most of us do now. Best I can remember was maybe she let us start decorating that first weekend in December and kept the tree up til January for good luck. My mom never seemed distraught or overwhelmed, but she would certainly run us out the kitchen while cooking Christmas dinner.
I don’t know how she did it. She worked a full time job and was able to come home and throw together a complete Christmas feast and never complained! I guess that’s the power of a hard working mother.
If you are trying to hold Christmas together by the seams, this a great recipe that will satisfy the masses. If you have a family favorite recipe, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
This Christmas, remember the less fortunate and those who may be lonely, they may like a sample of this pie as well. Merry Christmas!
