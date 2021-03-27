You may have heard about the woman who went with her husband to his medical appointment.
After the examination, the doctor called the woman into his office to speak to her alone.
“Your husband is suffering from a very severe stress disorder. If you don’t follow my directions carefully, your husband will die.
“Treat him like a king. Each morning, fix him his favorite breakfast and serve it to him in bed. For lunch, make him a nutritious meal. For supper, prepare him whatever he wants. Don’t burden him with chores. Don’t discuss your problems with him. Hug him and kiss him each time you walk past his recliner. Massage his shoulders. Scratch his back. Give him the TV remote and let him watch all the sports he wants. And, above all, don’t nag him about anything. If you do this for the next 12 months, I think your husband will live.”
On the way home, the husband asked his wife what the doctor had told her.
“He said you’re going to die,” she answered.
Well, the woman in that old joke simply didn’t want to follow the doctor’s instructions, even if it meant saving her husband.
You know, Christians have been given directions from the Lord that many choose not to follow. In his Great Commission to the church, Jesus said, “Go into all the world and preach the Gospel to every creature. He who believes and is baptized will be saved” (Mark 16:15-16).
It’s one thing to ignore the instructions of a doctor. It’s quite another to ignore the instructions of Jesus who very clearly told Christians to share the Gospel with everyone.
I admit laughing at the joke about the woman who didn’t want to follow the doctor’s instructions. But refusing the share Jesus’ instructions is no laughing matter.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.