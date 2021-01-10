Winter brings a tranquility that no other season knows.
Today I woke up to snow flurries telling me that winter is here for sure. There is nothing more beautiful then watching snowflakes drift softly down to earth… I love to see the different shapes made by the snowflakes as they float like large goose feathers covering the ground like a white blanket. Winter is a lonely solitude quite time, a nurturing time to allow the pervasive calm to work its miracle. In this solitude quite time my mind wanders back to winter days long ago when as a child filled with curiosity about the prospect of a new fallen snow.
As I savor this quite moment looking out the window viewing the magic of Mother Nature covering my garden with a clean blanket of snow I am reminded of when I was too young to understand the cycles of the seasons, when time seemed much slower and winter seemed to go on forever.
I see myself a young girl with hopes and dreams and did not question my chance to succeed or where I was going. I am grateful I have not forgotten how it was to be young with hopes and dreams.
Winter of Life, author unknown
You know time has a way of moving quickly and catch you unaware of passing years. It seems just yesterday that I was young, just married and embarking on my new life with my mate. Yet, in a way, it seems like a long time ago, and I wonder where all the years went. I know that I lived them all.
And I have glimpses of how it was back then and all my hopes and dreams. But here it is winter of my life and it catches me by surprise. How did I get here so fast? Where did the years go and where did my babies go? And where did my youth go? I remember well seeing older people through the years and thinking that those older people were years away from me and that winter was so far off that I could not fathom it or imagine fully what it would be like. However, here it is...my friends are retired and getting gray, they move slower and I see older people now. Some are in better shape, and some worse then me but I see great change, not like the ones that I remember who were young and vibrant but, like me, their age is beginning to show and we are now those older folks that we used to see and never thought we would be.
Each day now, I find that just getting a shower is a real target for the day! In addition, taking a nap is not a treat anymore, it is mandatory! Cause if I do not on my own free will I just fall asleep where I sit, and it is winter before we know it.
And so, now I enter into this season of my life unprepared for all the aches and pains and the loss of strength and ability to go and do things that I wished I had done but never did! At least I know that though the winter has come, I am not sure how long it will last. This I know, that when it is over it is over on this earth it is over. A new adventure will begin! Yes, I have regrets. There are things I wish I had not done. Things I should have done. However, there are many things I am happy to have done. It is all in a lifetime. So, if you are not in the winter yet…let me remind you, that it will be here faster then you think. Therefore, what ever you hope to accomplish in your life please do it! Do not put things off too long!
So do what you can today, because you can never be sure whether his is your winter or not! You have no promise that you will see all seasons of your life, so live for good today and say all the thing that you want your loved ones to Remember… “Life is a gift to you.
The way you live your life is your gift to those who came after. Make it a fantastic One.” LIVE IT WELL!!
Millie’s thought for today; winter, a lingering season, is a time to gather golden moments embark on a sentimental journey and enjoy every hour. Stay Young at heart.
Mildred Higgins
Email russandmill@netzero.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.