One of my favorite stories of all time is about the woodpecker that flew over to a huge, towering oak tree. At the very moment he made his first peck at the massive trunk, a bolt of lightning struck, splintering the tree from top to bottom.
The woodpecker flew over to his buddies, pointed toward the smoldering oak, and said, “Look there what I did.”
All too often, people are like that woodpecker, taking credit for things they really have nothing to do with.
You may recall that an Old Testament king by the name of Nebuchadnezzar got into big trouble for taking credit for something that should have been attributed to God. He stood overlooking his kingdom and proclaimed, “Is not this the great Babylon, that I have built for the house of the kingdom by the might of my own power, and for the honor of my majesty?” (Daniel 4:30).
So, Nebuchadnezzar was feeling like a big stinking deal, ignoring the fact that the Lord is the one who allowed him to be king in the first place and that the Lord is the one who provided all the money and products that allowed Babylon to become what at the time was the showplace of the world.
Well, Nebuchadnezzar was about to learn a costly lesson. Because he took credit for himself instead of giving credit to the Lord, he went from being the majestic king of Babylon to the wild man of Babylon. He grazed in the fields eating grass alongside the cattle. His hair grew out long and matted together until it looked like feathers and his nails were like the claws of a bird. If Barnum and Bailey had found him, they’d have made him a circus act, selling tickets for people eager to get a glipse of him. The good news is that, after living like an animal for a very long time, Nebuchadnezzar finally figured out that God deserved all credit, not him. When Nebuchadnezzar understood that, God returned him to the throne as the Babylonian king.
There’s a lesson in that for all of us. It seems to be the nature of people to be prideful, saying look my home and my property and possessions that I worked so hard for and bought for myself. That’s a dangerous attitude, because when we say that, we’re leaving the Lord out of the equation and running the risk of Him delving out the same attitude adjustment to us that he handed out to Nebuchadnezzar all those years ago.
Let us not be like that little woodpecker, telling our buddies, look what I did. Instead, let’s go to our buddies and say, “Look there what God did.”
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com
