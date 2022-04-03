My quote for today is by David Clark, a storyteller from Georgia. “Some say my writings are simply nostalgias. However, here is the thing: I like talking about the realities of yesterday, not because I want to turn back the hands of time, but because the people of our parents generation are disappearing and the older folk could teach us lessons that we as a generation need to know.”
Over a space of many years my outlook on life has evolved to one that many people might not ever agree with. This world is filled with stressed, uptight people that could use some of my grandma’s common sense.
Life is just a series of interruptions. The sooner we learn to accept these interruptions and look at them as points from which to improve and learn from, the sooner life will move on quite nicely.
As grandma would say, “There is no use in fretting over the ‘spilt milk.’” As life moves on the idea is to take each day as it comes and put your best foot forward. Don’t fret over the last years. “Today is all we have” are grandma’s words of wisdom.
All we have is now:
The Tale of the Raven (unknown) Once upon a time there was a raven who was neither wild or tame. There was a dog. There was an old woman. One day, in the span of enchantment, the dog and the old woman walked down the old woods trail at the back of her house and the raven flew ahead of them just above the trees.
When they reached a stream the dog rushed ahead and the woman jumped across it and stepped out onto the marsh. The dog rushed ahead. The raven followed just above, flapping and shouting at the top of his voice. The woman walking behind them felt a sudden ache. She wanted more. More days like this, more time together. However, the raven and the dog were not thinking about tomorrow. Tomorrow meant nothing to them. They delighted in the rush down the wooded marsh. One on the ground, the other skimming above in the air. They loved what they had. What they had is NOW.
Millie’s thought for today: I do not go along with all this talk of generation gap, if the very old will remember the very young will listen.
A word spoken is worth recalling. You only live once but if you work it right once is enough.
