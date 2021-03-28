“There are things we don’t want to happen but have to accept things we don’t want to know but have to learn. And people we can’t live without, but have to let go.” Unknown
Tucked away in a special trunk among old hankies and sachets are letters from readers of Memories. These letters are like a record, tangible proof of lives touched and friendships made through many years of sharing memories. From time to time I re read many of the letters and feel touched that someone cared enough to put feelings into written word. I appreciate the care, thought and effort to find the right words to express a memory savored, preserved and passed on to share adding to many life stories. Several dear friends I came to know through Memories are no longer living. Their written words mattered to me.
Through the years of writing memories I have experienced loss of loved ones, leaving me with deep loss and for a time completely incapable to find ways to ease my pain. Being a nurturer I felt unable to say anything to help those closest and dear to my heart. As far back as I can remember I’ve been extremely maternal toward my brothers. Indeed, I am their sister, however I cared for and loved them as though I were their mother. When we were children I felt protective and responsible toward them. To this day I find myself giving advice and trying to nurture them when it is no longer a need.
During those sad times my spirit was lifted with notes and letters of encouragement that touched me having a lasting impact. I feel it was God’s way of slowing me down teaching me to deal with loss and reminding me life is filled with gifts of love and support.
My thought for today; we speak but who remembers? So we pen words with care to give memory to those thoughts we want as legacy, those dreams we won’t surrender, and as we do we re-tie the bonds that hold us.....and free us. “Words crafted to last are chosen with care.” My quote for today; “Let this be written for a future generation, that people have not yet created my praise of the Lord....”Psalm 102:18 {NIV}
Mildred Higgins
