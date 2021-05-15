“There are things we don’t want to happen but have to accept, things we don’t want to know but have to learn. And people we can’t live without, but have to let go.” Unknown
Tucked away in a special trunk among old hankies and sachets are letters from readers of Memories. These letters are like a record, tangible proof of lives touched and friendships made through many years of sharing memories. From time to time I re read many of the letters and feel touched that someone cared enough to put feelings into written word. I appreciate the care, thought and effort to find the right words to express a memory savored, preserved and passed on to share adding to many life stories. Several dear friends I came to know through Memories Column are no longer living. They’re written words matter to me. I felt sadden and completely incapable to help those with losses during those troubled times.
Through the years I have experienced death in my own family, leaving me with deep sadness, and for a time completely incapable to fill the void being a nurturer I was unable to say anything to help those closest to my heart.
As far back as I can remember I’ve been extremely maternal toward my brothers. Indeed, I am their sister, however I cared for and loved them as though I were their mother. I felt protective and responsible toward them. To this day I find myself giving advice and trying to nurture when it is no longer needed.
During those times of loss, letters filled with encouragement lifted my spirit leaving a lasting impact for which I am very grateful.
I feel it was God’s way of slowing me down teaching me to deal with losses, reminding me that life is filled with gifts of love and support.
My thought for today; we speak but who remembers? We pen words with care to give memory to those thoughts we want as legacy, those dreams we won’t surrender, and as we do we retie the bonds that hold us…..and free us.
My quote for today; “The human spirit is stronger then anything that can happen to it.” — C.C. Scott
Mildred Higgins
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.