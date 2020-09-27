Fall is officially here. The leaves are begging to turn and the night air is crisp.. Even though this time of the year is nice, I dread the cold weather! Once upon a time I barely noticed the change in the weather but I’m not a kid any more and my aches and pains remind me for sure when Fall officially arrives. Happy Fall!
You are not a kid anymore when, your back goes out more then you do.
You stop trying to hold your stomach in no matter who walks into a room.
You buy a compass for the dash of your car. You are proud of your lawn mower. Your best friend is dating someone half your age, and nobody says he is robbing the cradle. Your arms are almost too short to read the newspaper. You sing along with elevator music. You would rather go to work then stay home sick.
You constantly talk about the price of gasoline. You enjoy hearing about the other peoples operations. You consider coffee one of the most important things in your life. You make an appointment to see the dentist. You no longer think speed limits as a challenge. Neighbors borrow your tools. People call at 9:p.m. and ask, “Did I wake you?”
You have a dream about prunes. You answer a question with “Because I said so!”
You send money to PBS.
You wear black socks with sandals. You know what the word “equity” means.
You can’t remember the last time you lay on the floor to watch television.
Your ears are hairier then your head. You get into heated argument about pension plans. You got cable for the weather channel. You have a party and the neighbors don’t even realize it.
You take a nap to get ready for bed.
How True It Is….
Another year has passed and we’re another year older.
Last summer felt hotter and winter seems colder. I rack my brain for happy thoughts, to put down on my pad. But lots of things that came to mind just make me sad. There was a time not long ago when life was quite a blast. Now I full understand about, “living in the past.”
We use to go to friends homes, baseball games and lunches. Now we go to therapy, to hospitals, and after funeral brunches.
We used to have hangovers, from parties that were gay. Now we suffer body aches and sleep the night away. We used to go out dining and couldn’t get our fill.. Now we ask for doggie bags, come home and take a pill. We use to travel often to places near and far. Now we get backaches from riding in the car. Used to go shopping for new clothes at the Mall, but now we never bother….all the sizes are too small. That, my friends is how life is, and now my tale is told…So,
ENJOY each day and live it fully BEFORE YOUR’RE TOO DANG OLD!!!
Mildred Higgins
