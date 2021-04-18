I recall a time when life was lived with graceful ease in ways never to be repeated except through memory. I review the time when my world was small and I thought time would go on forever. I now value even more the simple life's lessons / bring from my childhood. As I look back I recall the little white house my family lived in just off the main road to Artemis.
The sweet scent of honeysuckle hangs heavy in the air as I turn into the lang on my way home. On either side of the lane will be a perfect little ditch for rainy day wading. A screen door will slam. I'll hear old familiar voices as lamble up the driveway. Grandma's snowball bushes will be exploding white with heavy blossoms. I smell chicken frying and sweet tea brewing. I look past the garden to the fence separating the little white house from the old field my brother's and I play in. I linger there listening to the chirps, croaks and bog calls from the old field pond. Looking across the field I see the lumber mill and hear the buzz of the clapboard saw as the smell of sawdust fills my nostrils.
Uncle Tom and my brothers ride their bikes through the lumber mill to cross the railroad tracks then through the woods to the river to swim on a hot summer day. The old gang plays games of hopscotch, jump rope, foot races, marbles and sometimes just rolling around in the dust and sand from the lane just for fun.
On cool evenings grandma would join us on the back porch watching for fireflies magical lights and listening to the songs of nature's night singers. The old mongrel dog living up the lane slowly wanders down to play with his old buddies. The screen door will swing open on a new day and grandma's old familiar voice will call "y'all wash up now it's time to eat... Grandpa will say "well it's about time; you have about starved a feller to death”. The boys and I will wash up by the old well ready to eat grandma's fried chicken and drink her famous southern sweet tea.
Millie's thought for today. "You can go home again" through your memories. Life continues to teach us its meaning and will go on until the end. It is comforting to be reminded that our lives are purposeful... Your living is determined not so much by what life brings to you as by the attitude you bring to life, not so much by what happens to you, as by the way your mind looks at what happens. It is comforting to be reminded that our lives are purposeful. What we do presently has an impact on others. No one of us is without a contribution to make. Our values define who we are; living in concert with our values brings peace to our souls.
Millie's quote for today, Thomas a'Kempis; “a humble knowledge of oneself is a surer road to God then a deep searching of the sciences.”
Mildred H. Higgins
