What Is Zinc?
Zinc is a mineral that’s essential for every person’s good health. Men, women, young children, teenagers, the elderly and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding all need zinc.
Zinc is required for the proper function of over 300 enzymes and other processes in our bodies. It metabolizes nutrients, maintains our immune system and repairs body tissues.
Our bodies do not store zinc, so we need to eat enough every day to meet our daily requirements. Men need 11 mg of zinc per day and women need 8 mg. Zinc is found in a wide variety of foods and is added to some nasal sprays, lozenges and other cold treatments. There are also zinc supplements.
The Role of Zinc
Zinc is the 2nd most abundant trace mineral in our bodies --after iron, and it’s found in every single cell. Besides metabolizing nutrients, maintaining our immune systems and repairing tissues, zinc is essential for cell growth and division, enzyme reactions, DNA synthesis and protein production.
Zinc is also needed for our senses of taste and smell. Because one of the enzymes crucial for proper taste and smell is dependent on zinc, a deficiency can reduce our ability to taste or smell.
Top Benefits of Zinc
Boosts our immune system by stimulating certain immune cells and reduces oxidative stress.
Wound healing is accomplished in less time with zinc. It is necessary for proper healing. Hospitals use zinc for burns, certain ulcers and other skin injuries.
Reduces the risk of certain age-related diseases. Research shows that zinc helps with pneumonia, infections and age-related macular degeneration and helps decrease vision loss.
May help treat acne by reducing inflammation, slowing the growth of bacteria, and suppressing oily gland production. You can take supplements as well as, applying creams containing zinc to the acne.
Zinc is important in reducing oxidative stress, which leads to inflammation, which is a factor in chronic illnesses.
Signs of Deficiency
Diarrhea
Low immunity response
Thinning hair
Decreased appetite
Mood swings
Dry skin
Slower than normal wound healing
Fertility problems
Risk factors for zinc deficiency include not eating enough foods high in zinc, problems within your system with absorbing zinc, old age and alcoholism.
Signs of Zinc Toxicity
Nausea and vomiting
Loss of appetite
Diarrhea
Abdominal cramps
Headaches
Reduced immune function
Low HDL (good) cholesterol levels
Interference with iron and copper absorption
Excessive amounts of zinc, usually in supplement form, can cause negative side effects, with both acute and chronic symptoms. So, stick with the daily recommended amounts of 11 mg for men and 8 mg for women. Pregnant and breastfeeding women need 11-12 mg per day.
If you take supplements, use zinc citrate or zinc gluconate. Don’t use zinc oxide as it is difficult for the body to absorb and will mostly just pass through your system and be eliminated.
Foods That Are High in Zinc
Legumes. Chickpeas(garbanzo beans), lentils and beans.
Seeds. Hemp, pumpkin, squash and sesame seeds.
Nuts. Pine nuts, peanuts, cashews, and almonds contain the highest levels among nuts.
Whole grains. Wheat, quinoa, rice, oats contain some zinc.
Eggs contain a moderate amount of zinc.
Dairy products. Most of the zinc in milk and cheese can be absorbed by our bodies.
Some vegetables. One large regular or sweet potato has 9% of the daily requirement.
Meats. Beef and lamb are good sources of zinc.
Fish. Sardines and Salmon, but be careful of the mercury in fish.
Dark chocolate. A 3.5-ounce bar of 70-85% dark chocolate contains 30% of the day’s requirements. But it also contains sugar and calories, so don’t rely on it as your sole source of zinc.
Zinc is an essential mineral, and eating enough is important for maintaining good health. It is one of the treatments given to COVID-19 patients.
