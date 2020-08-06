It’s hard to imagine there are people from our area that have never been to Cumberland Falls, referred to as “the Niagara of the South.” Yet we can all likely think of someone who hasn’t made the journey for one reason or another. With miles of trails and breathtaking views, now seems like the perfect time to explore this Kentucky treasure.
Saturday morning my two brothers and I set out for Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, around 45 minutes from Barbourville. The falls have long been a favorite of mine and I relish the opportunity to visit anytime I can.
We started on the McCreary County side of the park just across the Cumberland River. While the park proper rests in Whitley County, one of the main attractions is accessed from a small trailhead off of Highway 90. Eagle Falls is an impressive site in its own right. At 44 feet tall it is also among the tallest waterfalls in Kentucky.
Eagle Falls is a moderate 1.5 mile hike along the ridge above the river. The drop grows considerably once you pass Cumberland Falls. The Eagle Falls trail offers arguably the best views of Cumberland.
Stairs are the sticking point for many on this trail. Old stone steps, wooden posts, and steel stairs drilled into rock are all found on the winding trek. My brothers and I are in decent enough shape yet reaching the trail’s highest point surely left us breathing a bit on the heavy side. After a major flood, one may have the added obstacle of huge brush piles blocking the path along the river bank.
Eagle Falls is well worth the hundreds of stairs and rocky outcrops. The waters pour into a deep pool that’s become a popular swimming hole. The pool itself is deep enough that adult men had no issue jumping from the boulders below. The large rocks and flood debris can be hazardous, and snakes are a common site on the trail.
The Eagle Falls trail has become more popular I recent years. The odds of passing someone from out-of-state are likely as high as someone from Kentucky. There was a sizeable number of people at the falls when we arrived, although there was still plenty of room to maintain a safe distance. The majority of the people there had worn swimsuits, although for this trip none of us opted to brave the chilly water.
An unfortunate side effect of the trail’s popularity is trash. Bottles and other waste are an all too common site. I spotted many pieces of trash stuffed in crevices and behind rocks, as if to hide the litterer’s shame. Many of the rocks and caves along the trail are also covered in graffiti and carvings, a major no-no for the conservation minded. The site of litter made me noticeably irritated, but Eagle Falls itself brought me back to a more serene state. Although there were plenty of people there, the trail offered several chances to stop and take in the surroundings.
After Eagle Falls we decided to head to the park proper for a brief rest. This area includes the gift shop, museum, and paved walkways to many overlooks. We opted not to stay long due to the crowds. The area was certainly open enough to socially distance and most people were wearing masks as well. As we’d all been there many times, we figured we would avoid adding to the number of people around each other. We grabbed an ice cream cone and drove to our next stop.
Pinnacle Knob Fire Tower is one of few such structures left in the state. Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1937, the tower once guarded a section of the Daniel Boone National Forest. It was restored in 2008 and is now a part of the national Historic Lookout Register. The park offers events such as camping at the tower and occasionally will have the upper portion open. The stair case is always open to a point however and offers one of the region’s best views.
We opted for the lazy route and drove to a portion of the trail that crosses the main road. The trail to the tower is part of a seven mile loop that covers a large portion of the park and connects to the Sheltowee Trace. Taking the short route as we did is easier aside from the stairs leading up the ridge. We cut the hike from a seven mile round trip to one mile total.
Although I’d hiked most of the park’s trails before, this one had eluded me. I don’t know how I never made the trip to the tower before but I was determined this time. At the top of the ridge in a clearing sits the structure. The roughly three story tower sits at around 1300 feet above sea level.
We arrived at the tower and immediately headed up the steel steps. Although the upper portion was locked the stairway makes for an amazing view of the rolling mountains and valleys around. One could see for miles, seeing other towers popping up far away. My less than friendly relationship with heights led me back down the stairs fairly quick, but the climb was well worth the payoff.
It would be impossible to capture all there is to do at Cumberland Falls in once column. This trip we opted to skip the gorgeous Dog Slaughter Falls, nor did we go whitewater rafting or visit the lodge. Perhaps next time I’ll be able to tell you about pony rides and ghost towns.
The park’s many miles of trails allow one to have some fun while staying safe in this pandemic. Yet even when we don’t have to take such measures, the ability to disconnect is underrated. Being able to distance one’s self from cell service and wi-fi is a practice we could stand to do more of. Social distancing or not, it’s always worth it to close your distance from nature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.