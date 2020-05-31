Just when you thought the plight of the pandemic might make us all appreciate each other a little more, a group of people thought it was a good idea to hang Governor Andy Beshear in effigy in front of the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort.
It’s nothing short of disgusting. There’s no excuse for it and rightfully so, the act has been condemned by both major political parties. The act demonstrated was not symbolic of guns rights or the idiologies supported by either group. It was reminiscent of a painful period in the history of the United States.
When I see something as grotesque as a hanging effigy, it evokes memories of the images I’ve seen of black men and women strung up for no other reason than something that is totally beyond their control — their skin color. Just like the act of the father and son in Georgia charged with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, senseless acts of violence, whether carried out or implied like in the case of the hanging effigy of our governor, should not be tolerated by a civilized society.
Civilized. There’s a word — have we lost that? Have we lost what it means to be civil? Sometimes I think so. When did that happen? A lot of people point to 2016, but I believe the roots of the systemic racism and hatred we see in our country never died, it just went to sleep.
We are better than this. We are the “shining city upon a hill” to the rest of the world, yet we can’t get past something no one can control, and furthermore, something that makes no difference in anything.
We are better than this.
