It seems our nation can’t catch a break lately. If it isn’t a highly-contagious virus, it’s murder hornets and now civil unrest sweeping the nation.
Since the horiffic death of Minneapolis man George Floyd last week, it’s no secret people are upset. Protests, mostly peaceful, have sprung up across the nation, echoing a demand that we as America must do better.
My column last week was written without knowing the story of Mr. Floyd, and so goes the newspaper business. News and facts change constantly. It’s a full-time job just fact-checking ourselves to make sure we’re accurately reporting news that matters. So, while mentioning other atrocities in our country I didn’t mention Floyd, but today we can’t be silent.
Sweeping our nation is a growing sense that yes, systemic racism is real and although issues have largely remained quiet these past nearly 50 years, our problems are alive and well. Unfortunately, I might add.
The ‘shining light on a hill’ America has been for so many is also a pit of darkness for those who feel their voices aren’t heard. For those people who are treated differently because of their skin color, life in America isn’t always bright.
Among the uprising we’ve seen, a war of ideals has broken out. And, quite frankly, you have to be careful with what you say and who you associate with now more than ever. Our words carry weight. It’s more than simply saying black lives matter, or using hashtags on social media. We have to live what we say.
I’ve not said much about the issue on my personal social media accounts, because even moreso than the average citizen, I have to be careful with what I say.
Our country is horrendously split on many issues, but don’t listen to the mainstream media on this one — we aren’t as divided as you would think. This isn’t a political issue as much as it is a heart issue. Most people want justice for George Floyd and others. But the nerve has been cut, and so many are on edge that we’re beginning to lose sight of what our problems really are.
To fix our nation, we must put our eyes back on our Creator, the author of all life. “In Christ Jesus you are all sons of God, through faith. For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:26–28).
We can do better, and with God, that certainly is possible.
