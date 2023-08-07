I’m assuming nearly half of you spent this past weekend snapping beans and shucking corn, the other half probably ate it as soon as it was fixed. I love summer just for the garden vegetables alone. When my husband Nick and I were first married, we raised a good size garden all on our own. I had an exceptionally good yield of my favorite sweet corn, called peaches and cream. I hand picked each beautiful cob and brought
inside in a large tub.
I planned on putting up at least a couple quarts in the freezer to enjoy later in the year. When gathering up what all I needed, I quickly realized there wasn’t a single freezer bag in the house. As I headed out the door on a mission to the store, I asked Nick would he mind “shucking” the corn while I was out. Deeply immersed in front of an oversized television, he nodded and gestured for me to go
on. Upon returning from the store, I immediately was ready to start cutting the corn off the cob. I was filled with excitement and pride thinking to myself what a great garden we had grown. Sitting on the counter was my empty tub, not an ear of corn in sight. I assumed he stuck them in the fridge, but upon inspection, no corn...
I asked Nick what he did with my corn over the volume of the television. He mumbled something that was incomprehensible. I could not register what exactly he said, maybe because I didn’t want to. I repeated it to myself
before running outside to our rabbit hutch where they were feasting on my beautiful corn.
I stormed back into the house weilding a half eaten ear of corn like a sword at Nick. After that, he learned what shucking corn was and what it certainly was not. We love corn and this is a tried and true recipe that’s easy to follow. If you have a recipe you want to share, email kdcole1120@gmsil.com
