Life in the mountains in the time my grandparents grew up was so different than today’s: it simplicity is too profound to be understood or explained.
As a child I sat on the knee of my grandpa discovering the wonders of reading as he searched the newspaper for news during World War II. He searched current events after reading the headlines and then have me read the content of the article then explaining to me what it meant as we reread it together.
Grandpa knew I did not fully understand what I was reading, so he put news items in simpler terms, which helped build a closer relationship with him. Many times he asked what I thought was happening in the articles or what the pictures were about, making me feel that he respected my thoughts. I truly believe my grandpa helped to spark my imagination by allowing me to make up stories about the pictures. Making reading an adventure.
Long after I was able to read independently I enjoyed having grandpa read to me our favorite comic strips. I loved the way he read in a full range of voices and facial expressions that never failed to have me rolling in laughter asking him to read it again.
By his example, he taught me early in life that he used the newspaper as a resourceful tool. Also his example emphasized that reading is sharing, I remember him saying “Samantha, listen to this,” as he read something of interest from his newspaper.
Grandpa never knew that he was my first teacher, opening the door to wonders of reading. I can hear his wise words of wisdom telling me “to stand up for what is right, even if you’re standing alone,” and he was quick to point out that “life is not always fair, that you best get use to it.”
I can close my eyes and see grandpa as he finished reading, folding his newspaper to put it away, with a little wink of his eye giving promise we would read again another day.
My thought for today; there is no better way to keep up with local news than the newspaper. Current events are often points of interest to parents as well the young adults. If a picture or article from the past reminds you of similar events in your own life, share it with your children. Discuss the “then and now” similarities and differences.
Share your memory, and if you have old newspaper clippings or pictures of an event, share them. Encourage your children or grandchildren to spend time reading and less time watching television. This way you will encourage opening imagination and adventure in the purest form, the wonder in reading.
My quote for today, my grandpa once told me that there are two kinds of people; those that do the work and those that take the credit. He told me to try to be in the first group, there was less competition.
_____
Mildred Higgins
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.